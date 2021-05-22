Friday update: Over 40% of Boone County residents have completed the coronavirus vaccine

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 61 active cases in the county, an increase of 12 cases from Thursday.

The county currently has a reported total of 18,479 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported a total of 18,302 cases excluded from quarantine.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department dashboard reports an average of 5 for the last 5 days.

The Department of Health reports that the total number of hospitalizations in Boone County is 14.

The Department of Health reports that two Boone County residents have been hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The dashboard shows 4 COVID-19 patients on the ICU and 2 patients on the ventilator.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare May 21 Dashboard

The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 84,946 residents were first vaccinated in Boone County and 72,374 residents in Boone County completed the vaccination.

Boone County has the highest percentage of people vaccinated at least once in central Missouri, at 47.1%. The second closest state is St. Louis County with 44.3%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 40.1% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Charles County is the second largest in the state, with 36.5% of the population completing vaccinations.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 37.6%. Montgomery County is third with 33.7%.

MU Healthcare Vaccines Hundreds of Children

MU Health Care has given hundreds of adolescents the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokeswoman said in an email that MU Healthcare administered the dose to 372 people between the ages of 12 and 15 in an after-school clinic on Monday and Thursday. The clinics were held in Forlot Field.

MU Health Care vaccinated an additional 56 children at a regular vaccine clinic last Friday. In total, MU Healthcare received approximately 80,000 doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Public School launched its first vaccination clinic at junior high school on Friday. The district has partnered with the Colombian / Boone County Health Department to provide free vaccinations to students over the age of 12.

The clinic was scheduled for Friday at junior high schools in John Warner, Jefferson, West and Lange. The first dose clinic will be held on Monday at junior high schools in Auckland, Smithton and Gentry.

Original: Added 9 deaths from coronavirus State Health Dashboard Since the pandemic began on Friday, the total number of deaths in Missouri has risen to 9,005.

May 21 State Health Dashboard.

According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 431 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by PCR tests, bringing the total number of cases confirmed throughout the pandemic to 508,968.

Health officials also recorded an additional 190 possible cases of the virus through antigen testing. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 86,491 antigen tests have yielded positive results.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate was reported to be 3.8% on Friday morning, rising slightly from Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 40.6% of Mizurians have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and 33.6% of the population has completed the vaccination process.