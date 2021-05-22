A new coronavirus was found, making a leap from dog to human

A new coronavirus may have been discovered and jumped from a dog to a human.

In a new study, researchers have detected a new dog Coronavirus With a cotton swab sample from a Malaysian child diagnosed with pneumonia in 2018. If the virus is found to cause disease in humans, it is the eighth known human coronavirus and will be the first to come from dogs, the researchers said.

However, a study published in the journal on Thursday (May 20) Clinical infections It is not possible to prove whether the canine coronavirus caused pneumonia in children or was caused by another microbe. Children have also been found to be infected with the rhinovirus, a virus that causes people to catch the common cold. And even if the dog virus caused the patient’s illness three years ago, it’s unclear if this coronavirus, which is genetically similar to other dog coronaviruses, can spread among people. is.

“How common is this? [canine] No one knows if the virus can be transmitted efficiently from dog to human, or between humans, “said Duke University, professor of medicine, global health and environmental health, and senior researcher. The author, Dr. Gregory Gray, Said in a statement ..

However, researchers emphasize the threat of animal coronavirus to people, a risk that their findings have become even more apparent in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Say there is. ( Origin is SARS-CoV-2 Still unknown, one of the main theories is that it has jumped from bats to intermediate, undetermined animals, and people. )

“These coronaviruses are more likely to spill from animals to humans much more often than we know,” Gray said. “Most hospital diagnostic tests only detect known human coronaviruses, so we miss them.”

Researchers initially set out to develop diagnostic tests that could detect a wide variety of coronaviruses, not just SARS-CoV-2. NPR reports .. To evaluate their test, they used it to analyze 301 samples collected in 2017 and 2018 from patients with pneumonia admitted in Sarawak, Malaysia.

They found that eight of the 301 samples tested positive for the new canine coronavirus. The findings were so amazing that researchers initially thought they had made a mistake.

“I thought’something was wrong’… the canine coronavirus was not thought to infect humans. It has never been reported,” said the study’s co-author, The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Anastasia Urasova, a virologist and assistant professor, told NPR.

So the researchers used a different method to retest the eight samples. NPR reported that it attempted to propagate the virus in dog cells using a method suitable for canine coronavirus. One of the samples grew in dog cells, allowing researchers to isolate the virus and sequence its genome.

They confirmed that the virus named CCoV-HuPn-2018 was a new canine coronavirus. The virus also contains a segment of genetic material from the cat and porcine coronavirus. This is a phenomenon commonly seen in canine coronaviruses, known as recombination. The findings suggest that the virus has also infected cats and pigs in the past. New York Times report.

Interestingly, the new canine coronavirus has mutations not previously found in any canine coronavirus, but SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS. Similar mutations are found in the causative virus. .. This mutation occurs in one of the viral structural proteins known as the N protein.

The meaning of this mutation is unknown, but it may help animal coronaviruses infect people.

Researchers are planning to do more research to find out how common canine coronavirus infections are in humans, and whether these viruses are found in healthy and sick people. The Times reported.

Originally published in Live Science.