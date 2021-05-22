An estimated 2,100 new cases of colon cancer among Colorados each year – CBS Denver





(CBS4)– Recent US Preventive Medicine Committee Lowered recommended age to start screening For colon cancer from 50 to 45. It is the third most common cancer in the United States, with an estimated 2,100 new cases each year in Colorado. Dr. Chris Liu, Associate Director of Clinical Research CU Cancer Center, Explained that this change is due to an increase in the number of cases of colorectal cancer in young people. read more: Denver Police Shoot Knife-Shake Suspect 33 Seconds After Arriving at the Scene “The average age of diagnosis in the United States is about 68,” Dr. Lieu told CBSN Denver’s Kelly Werthmann. “Elderly people have a decrease in colorectal cancer, which is due to improved screening, prevention, and colonoscopy, but young people who usually do not screen or undergo colonoscopy. In the population, the number of cases is actually increasing. “ Dr. Lieu said the incidence of early onset of rectal cancer is expected to increase by 140% by 2030. More than that, that’s why it’s important for young people to have a colonoscopy. “The most important thing to remember here is that colorectal cancer is largely preventable,” explained Dr. Lieu. “We know that colorectal cancers occur in the colon and rectum, and when they are left untreated, these polyps can become cancer. They are screened over time. By having a colonoscopy, you can get rid of these polyps and prevent future cancers, or if you have already been diagnosed with cancer, before the cancer grows or spreads. Cancer is much more likely to be found in the early stages of surgical resection, and the cure rate is much lower. “ There are also signs and symptoms to watch out for, Dr. Lieu said. read more: Swiftwater Rescue: Crewless kayaker trapped in debris along the Poodle River “Continuous changes in bowel habits-this can be like diarrhea or constipation, and there should be concerns about finding rectal bleeding or bloody stools,” he explained. “If you have persistent abdominal pain and, of course, unexplained fatigue or weight loss.” These symptoms do not necessarily mean that a person has cancer, Dr. Lieu added. In fact, in many cases this is not the case. “We want everyone to discuss their symptoms with their primary care provider and understand that you are never too young to have colorectal cancer,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many to skip doctor visits on a regular basis. For those who may be a little late in health care, Dr. Liu said it was time to return to the course. Other news: Metro Area Firefighters Graduates from Two Weeks Technical Rescue Academy “It’s time to focus on your health and make sure you’re meeting your GP,” he said. “And to make sure your screening is up to date. It’s not too late. Just because you’re a little late doesn’t mean you can’t get back to it right away. It’s open and tested, so screen now. Of course, the best time is always now. “

