Health
San Diego County Makes Overdose Reversal Drugs Available in Communities
Photo courtesy Alexandra Langer
San Diego County leaders announced plans to increase the distribution of naloxone (overdose reversal drug) in several region-based locations and clinics throughout the region on Friday after a surge in deaths from overdose. Did.
In 2020, the county reported 457 deaths from fentanyl-related overdose. This is a 202% increase compared to 2019, when 151 such deaths were recorded.
San Diego County overseer Nathan Fletcher, along with public health leaders, announces plans to increase distribution in the pharmaceutical community as part of a harm reduction strategy introduced at a supervisory board meeting on June 8. Did.
“We are stepping up our commitment to a comprehensive harm reduction strategy,” he said. “Making this life-saving drug more accessible helps prevent death from overdose and puts the addicted San Diegan on a better path to recovery.”
Naloxone is a drug designed to quickly reverse opioid overdose and quickly restore normal breathing and arousal.
The county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Uten, has signed an automatic naloxone transfer that allows community organizations to distribute nasal naloxone. Overdose reversals are available free of charge to people at risk of overdose, or to family and friends who are willing to take the drug, without a prescription.
“Large amounts of opioids can cause respiratory distress and loss of responsiveness, which can lead to death,” Uten said. “Naloxone saves lives by temporarily reversing these life-threatening effects until emergency medical assistance arrives.”
The county made naloxone available to law enforcement agencies a few years ago. As with CPR, time is important because overdose patients require immediate intervention to increase their chances of survival. Overdose of opioids can take hours to die, while other drugs such as fentanyl can die in minutes.
Susan Monroe, a local paramedic, said she needed a ready-to-use naloxone.
“Unfortunately, in the last three shifts, I experienced three drug overdose, one of which did not survive. If the ordinance was signed and this was readily available, it would be this It may have made a difference in how people survive, “she said.
According to Luke Bergman, director of behavioral health services at the county, the pandemic has hit people suffering from substance abuse.
“In August 2020 alone, an average of four San Diegans die each day as a result of drug overdose,” he said.
He said half of them were caused by fentanyl.
According to Fletcher, the biggest surge in opioid overdose is occurring in North and East County.
“It’s often perceived as a core type of city issue, but it’s not. Data show that this affects every community of every ideology,” he said.
Nasal naloxone is a pre-filled, needleless device that does not require assembly and is sprayed into one nostril while the patient is lying on his back.
The county has submitted an application to receive a free supply of naloxone from the State Department of Health Services through the Naloxone Distribution Project. The first shipment will be delivered in June and will be distributed to clients and patients through the county clinic.
“It’s clear that the harm reduction approach has overwhelmingly positive consequences, including reduced mortality from overdose, the spread of hepatitis C and HIV, and increased involvement in treatment,” said the county’s behavioral health services. Said Luke Bergman, who is responsible for.
“The widespread expansion of naloxone distribution is an important element of a comprehensive county drug use and harm reduction strategy and can have immediate implications for increased mortality from overdose across the region,” he said. Said.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells you to look for the following signs if you suspect that someone is overdose with heroin or prescription opioid painkillers.
— Small and constricted “pinpoint pupil”;
— Loose body;
— Pale moist skin;
— Blue fingernails or lips;
— Vomiting or gargling;
— You can’t speak or wake up and you lose consciousness.And
— Slow breathing or slow heartbeat.
The county offers a number of prevention and treatment programs throughout the region. Those seeking help should call San Diego County Access and Crisis Line 888-724-7240 or 2-1-1 San Diego. Resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
