Intrauterine exposure to small pollutants in the air is associated with asthma in preschoolers, research show | News

New York, May 21, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Women who were highly exposed to ultrafine particles due to air pollution during pregnancy were more likely to have children with asthma. Mount Sinai A study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine and presented at the American Thoracic Society’s annual meeting in May. This is the first time asthma has been associated with prenatal exposure to this type of air pollution. This type of air pollution is named after its small size, United States of America..

Over 18% of children born to these mothers developed asthma at preschool age, whereas United States of America It was identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having asthma.

Other types of pollutants are regularly monitored and regulated to reduce potential health effects, such as larger size particle contaminants and gaseous pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide. These have been associated with asthma risk in children in previous studies. This study controlled exposure to these other types of pollutants and postnatal pollutants, but in children born to mothers with increased exposure to ultrafine particles during pregnancy, asthma It turns out that the risk is high.

Ultrafine particle contamination (particles smaller than the average human hair width) can penetrate deep into the lungs and invade the circulatory system, causing a variety of health effects. Because of this, researchers said their toxic effects may actually be greater.

“One of the reasons why ultrafine particles are not regularly monitored is that there were many unique challenges to accurately measuring them. Fortunately, recent methods for providing such exposure data are available. It was developed and we were able to carry out this study, “said the lead author. Rosalind Light, MD, MPH, Horace W. Goldsmith, Professor of Children’s Health Studies, and Professor of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine. Mount Sinai..

The study included 376 mothers and their children. Most of them are black or Latino Boston It is a metropolitan area and has already been followed to assess their health. Mount Sinai Researchers have partnered with a group of scientists at Tufts University In Boston Areas that have developed methods to provide effective daily estimates of ultrafine particle exposure that may be related to the area of ​​the mother’s and child’s home. Many of these women were more likely to live near major, densely populated roads, where exposure to these small particles tended to be higher.

Researchers followed up the mother to see if the children were diagnosed with asthma. Most asthma diagnoses occurred shortly after the age of three.

The effects of contamination in the womb can alter lung development and respiratory health. This can lead to childhood illnesses such as asthma. Although it is not fully understood how this happens, pollution can alter certain body regulation systems such as neuroendocrine and immune function associated with asthma in other studies.

Both boys and girls were affected by prenatal ultrafine particle exposure, but in this study, baby girls were more sensitive to the effects of ultrafine particle contamination on asthma risk when exposed late in pregnancy. I found out that there is. The reason for this phenomenon is unknown, but studies suggest that it may be due to endocrine disrupting effects from contamination exposure.

“This study is an important early step in building an evidence base that may lead to better monitoring of exposure to ultrafine particles. United States of America And finally to regulation. As we proceed with the method of measuring these small particles, we hope that these findings will be reproduced within geographically different regions. United States of America Not only globally. Childhood asthma remains a global epidemic and is likely to spread as climate change is expected to increase exposure to particulate air pollution, “Wright said.

This study was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health. This includes the Environmental Impact (ECHO) program for children’s health outcomes.

About the Expo Research Institute

Exposomic Institute, Mount Sinai School of Medicine Mount Sinai Is the world’s first laboratory dedicated to the entire intensive study of exposomes, or the overall impact of the environment on human health. The institute’s mission is to understand how complex combinations of nutritional, chemical and social environments affect future health, illness and development, and to detect them in new strategies for prevention and treatment. Is to convert to. For more information, please visit: http://icahn.mssm.edu/exposomics..

About Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System New York City It is the largest academic medical system, covering a vast network of eight hospitals, prestigious medical schools, and large medical institutions. New York region. Mount Sinai Is a national and international source of unmatched education, translational research and discovery, and joint clinical leadership, providing the highest quality care, from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human illnesses. I guarantee that. The healthcare system includes more than 7,200 physicians and has a robust and continuously expanding network of multi-specialty services, including more than 400 outpatient clinics across five provinces. New York City, Westchester,and Long island.. Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked among the top 20 best hospitals in the country by the US News & World Report “Honor Roll”, and Icahn School of Medicine is ranked as one of the top 20 best medical schools in the country. Hospitals on the Mount Sinai Health System are consistently ranked by region by specialty, with doctors ranked in the top 1% of all doctors according to the US News & World Report.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mountsinai.org Or find Mount Sinai On Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media contacts

Marlene Nerness, Mount Sinai Health System, 212-237-5802, [email protected]

twitter

Source Mount Sinai Health System