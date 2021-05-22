Physicians studying the link between COVID-19 and diabetes

Recent reports linking COVID-19 to new and existing diabetic cases appear to be valid, but local physicians need far more information and research before concluding a conclusion as to why. It states that there is.

Doctors have discovered that COVID-19 has different effects on diabetics, and it is suspected that the virus is causing new cases.

“There seems to be multiple levels of connectivity,” said Dr. Michael Davidson, an endocrinologist at Wentworth Douglas Hospital. “It’s interesting, but so far it’s a poorly understood relationship. Does it cause new cases? People talk violently about this at the Endocrine Society.”

“There are some truths about this,” said Dr. David Itokin, an infectious disease specialist at Portsmouth District Hospital. “There are two types of diabetes, and there is little evidence to associate COVID with one of those types.”

Two or more:Maine Health’s vaccine site in Sanford makes the fight against COVID quick and easy

Type 1 diabetes is commonly referred to as juvenile diabetes because it tends to develop at a young age but can occur at any time, and does not appear to be strongly associated with cases of COVID-19.

“Type 1 is when the body produces insufficient or no insulin,” says Itkin. “Insulin must be provided to treat and control blood sugar levels. The COVID virus does not attack the pancreas where insulin is produced. Autoantibodies may be produced.”

Type 2 diabetes is an insulin-resistant disease in which the body produces insulin, which is underused and also causes elevated blood sugar levels, Itkin said.

“The effects of COVID on type 2 diabetes are more pronounced,” Itkin said. “But keep in mind that this is not just a phenomenon of COVID. Other infectious and non-infectious conditions can affect type 2 diabetes. Even heart attacks and trauma can affect it. May give. In rare cases, it can occur. “”

City State: Mayor Portsmouth sees “light at the end of the tunnel” after COVID

Davidson said people with diabetes are perceived to be at risk for more severe cases of COVID-19.

“The virus seems to induce metabolic complications in diabetics,” he said. “They are at risk for conditions such as ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia, and insulin resistance. They appear to need more important care, but many people with acute COVID have high blood pressure.”

Another theory is that new cases may be temporary, similar to the gestational diabetes that some women experience during pregnancy.

“It’s not exactly the same,” said Davidson. “Pregnant women may develop insulin resistance while the placenta produces hormones. Most return to normal after pregnancy. Still, they are at increased risk of developing diabetes in the future. Is there the same risk in COVID cases? Not yet. I don’t know the effect. “

Dr. Gretchen Volpe, an infectious disease doctor at York Hospital, said there was growing concern about people getting new cases of diabetes when they were infected with COVID-19.

More:Senator Hassan visits Epping High and sees the federal COVID bailout dollar in action

“Is it due to COVID?” She said. “We don’t know yet. We created a registry to learn the answer. Is it like gestational diabetes? We are trying to figure out if there is a real correlation. . “

Steroids, one of the more common treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, may be the cause of what appears to be happening, Itkin said.

“Steroids are known to have the potential to raise blood sugar levels,” he said. “So that may be a turning point.”

Volpe agreed that steroids and several other treatments can cause hyperglycemia and mimic diabetes.

Davidson said a register for cases of diabetes has been created in the United Kingdom.

“They are identifying nuances, reporting on them, and looking for trends,” he said. “They are looking at how often this happens, what features are presented, and whether the case is closer to type 1 or type 2 illness.”

For now, Davidson said that this is what clinicians need to know, so when diabetics become infected with COVID-19, they best manage the treatment of diabetics and new cases. You can find out how to find.