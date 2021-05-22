Connect with us

Health

CDC warns backyard chicken-related salmonella outbreaks in 43 states

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


An outbreak of multi-state Salmonella has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning backyard poultry owners that it may be related.

Thursday, May 20th, CDC notification Avoid kissing or snuggling up to the poultry in the backyard, and keep it open to the public not to eat or drink around the poultry as Salmonella can spread to the mouth and cause illness.

CDC warns backyard chicken-related salmonella outbreaks in 43 states

(Photo: PIXTA)
CDC warns backyard chicken-related salmonella outbreaks in 43 states

Outbreak of multi-state Salmonella

USA Today The notice reported that 163 people in 43 states would be issued after having Salmonella infection. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported, but the Health Organization said one-third of the confirmed cases were children under the age of five.

In this regard, the CDC emphasized the importance of ensuring that children always wash their hands properly around poultry. It also warns children under the age of five not to touch chickens, ducklings, or other backyard poultry.

In 2020, backyard poultry was also found to be a major cause of the outbreak of Salmonella, which infected 1,722 people nationwide, including 333 hospitalizations and one death.

Health agencies wrote in December that the number of cases of Salmonella infection reported in 2020 was higher than reported in the last few years and was associated with backyard poultry.

Read again: Clever Salmonella has found a way to evade plant defenses and sneak into salads

Symptoms of Salmonella infection

Salmonella infection or Salmonellosis It is a common bacterial disease that infects the intestines of animals and humans and is excreted from the faeces. Humans are usually infected by contaminated water and food.

by Mayo Clinic, Salmonella infections are usually asymptomatic, but some people experience diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 72 hours of infection. Healthy people usually recover within a few days without special treatment.

Diarrhea associated with Salmonella infection may cause too much dehydration and require immediate medical attention. Bacterial-induced life-threatening complications can also occur beyond the intestinal tract.

In addition, Salmonella infections can also be obtained by eating raw or undercooked eggs, chicken, meat, and egg products. Possible signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, chills, headache, and blood in the stool.

Symptoms can generally last up to 2-7 days, but diarrhea can last up to 10 days and can take months for the intestines to return to normal.

What should backyard poultry owners do?

The· CDC Backyard poultry owners should always be careful to wash their hands with soap and water immediately after handling poultry, eggs, or objects in or near their area of ​​residence. Hand sanitizers can be used if soap and water are not available.

Do not kiss or snuggle while caring for chickens and other poultry in the backyard. Also, do not eat or drink around poultry as bacteria can invade your mouth and cause illness.

Also, supervise the children around the herd and make sure they wash their hands later. Also, collect eggs as regularly as possible and handle them safely. Also, the broken shell may have already been invaded by bacteria, so discard the broken egg.

Finally, keep the eggs refrigerated and fresh to ensure that the chicken and eggs are cooked properly. The internal heat required to reliably kill all bacteria is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Related article: Outbreaks of salmonella associated with songbirds have affected 19 people in eight states

Check out more news and information about Salmonella Science Times.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: