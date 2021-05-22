Sickle cell disease and education (I)

The importance of education is a life-related issue. Some say that achieving it in the future is important and opens the door to many opportunities in life. So if part of society is out of school because of sickle cell disease, the government needs to consider what it can do to help its students.

Most people with sickle cells do not have a positive experience in their education system and school education. This can be due to a number of factors. That is, the lack of classes due to the crisis being major, the lack of understanding of sickle cells by teachers and schools, bullying, low self-esteem, and the inability to do certain things at school. ,Such.

These and other factors affect the education of people with sickle cell disease. About 10 years ago, experts in the field of sickle cells gathered to write about sickle cells and education. We support the UK education system on how to make positive changes and help students with sickle cell disease achieve their best potential. However, I believe this study could be a blueprint that could be adopted by other countries. The title of the study is “Sickle Cell Disease: School, Health, Safety”. The following is an excerpt from the study.

It was created based on a study investigating the experience of young people with sickle cell disease in a British school. An important part of school inclusiveness is recognizing the importance of providing care to young people with long-standing illnesses, especially as most of their childhood is spent attending school. .. The Industrial Safety and Health Act of 1974 imposes obligations on educators to ensure the health and safety of their students. Part of this responsibility is to have a health and safety policy that includes helping students with medical conditions. Students with sickle cell disease under this law and guidance.

Precautionary measures to help people with SCD

pain: Sickle cell disease is an unpredictable condition that varies over time and from person to person. This creates uncertainty for young people. Painful crises can occur suddenly. Pain can make a person moody, unresponsive, stressful, depressed, and uncooperative. The pain of sickle cell disease can be mild, moderate, or severe. Pain is a very common experience for people with SCD, so it is important to develop policies to help the child when the school is in pain. Care plans should be developed individually for each child, incorporating the opinions of teachers, school nurses, sickle cell specialist nurses, children and parents. It is very important that the policy includes instructions on the administration of painkillers (administrator, painkillers, how to decide which painkillers to administer, etc.).

School absenteeism: If the school / university does not have a strong supportive framework for sickle cell disease, SCD students may be absent from school education for several weeks a year. Most SCD students do not feel supported by the school by catching up with these absenteeism. Minorities have absenteeism above a level defined by the government as being permanently absent. If such absenteeism is the result of an episode of serious illness, it is important that such students are not mistakenly labeled as true by education and welfare officers, and their parents should explain themselves. Can be pressured.

Some schools have a policy of regular after-school dusk catch-up sessions. The learning center is staffed on a rotation basis to help students who are absent from lessons for some reason catch up in front of the teacher. Not only does this help young people with sickle cell disease catch up, but unlike other students, it does so without paying attention to them.

Water: Young people with SCD need to be well hydrated to reduce their chances of getting sick. Please prepare fresh drinking water. Do not limit drinking water in class. Make sure the fountain is functioning and kept in top cleanliness. Doing so will not delay the use of fountains by young people with SCD and minimize the risk of infection.

Toilet use: People with SCD can’t concentrate right away. They produce large amounts of dilute urine and need to go to the bathroom more often. Do not limit restroom breaks for children. One school has introduced a system that issues young people a laminated card that shows that they have the right to make excuses during class to go to the bathroom.

Tired: People with SCD may experience severe anemia. This may mean that they feel tired, lethargic, and lack of concentration. They may feel tired to the point where they feel they need to sleep. Climbing the stairs several times a day to get in and out of the classroom is physically demanding for some young people with SCD. In some cases, it may be appropriate to issue a personal lift pass.

Gymnastics: Warriors are avoiding strenuous exercise with strenuous exercise that can cause sickle cell disease but can encourage moderate exercise. Teachers need to hear from young people who come to know the limits of their safe physical activity. If a young person asks you to make excuses or stop working because of fatigue or pain, do not refuse the request. For children with SCD, cold, rainy weather, or cold wind exposure to the skin can all trigger an episode of illness. Mandatory sports and gym sessions outdoors in cold and rainy weather can be a powerful stimulus to the crisis for some children. It is important to listen to your child and parents and follow the advice of a professional medical team.

The last part of this column will be published next week when I give you a reference to the study, in case you want to read it completely.

