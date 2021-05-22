Trainee nurses hospitalized with three blood clots recommend Australians to be vaccinated

A young trainee nurse hospitalized with three blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine advised Australians to enroll it, despite “rare” side effects.

Erie Peacock, who works at a Queensland hospital, is backing the vaccine Despite having a bad experience with it after taking the first dose on March 31st..

It is understood that she received the jab the week before the government announced that people under the age of 50 would not receive the AstraZeneca jab due to concerns about blood clots.

Ellie suffered from severe headaches and chest pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia before doctors found a blood clot in her lungs.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Department (TGA), the condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is “very rare.”

Currently, nursing students need to have a weekly blood test, a monthly CT scan, and take anticoagulants for 6 months.

But the bad experience did not shake her support for the jab.

“I think people should still follow the TGA guidelines,” she said. Current events..

“I’m not an anti-vaccine. I’ve never missed a vaccine in my life. I’ve never had any side effects with other vaccines. This is the first time I’ve reacted.”

In an interview, Ellie confirmed that she had received a call from TGA confirming that the blood clot was actually associated with the vaccine.

“When the information comes out of the database, yes, her case counts among them,” said a TGA representative.

As a trainee nurse, she works on a casual team in Brisbane and is regularly exposed to potentially COVID-19-positive patients, so vaccination is essential.

On April 18, more than two weeks after receiving the jab, Ms. Peacock came to the emergency room of the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital with a throbbing and tense calf. She says this is a “sign of coagulation.”

She was sent home without being able to identify a blood clot, and her calf pain eventually subsided and she underwent an ultrasound. Courier-mail Report.

Shortly thereafter, Ms. Peacock began to suffer from regular, painful headaches, which she ignored until May 7, when she began to feel severe pain near her collarbone during inhalation.

Two days later, she returned to the hospital after experiencing severe muscle aches in her back and ribs, but had a chest x-ray and was told she had pneumonia.

The trainee nurse returned home again.

At 2:00 am on May 11, Ms. Peacock was taken to the emergency department of the hospital for the third time after suffering from extreme dyspnea.

“I came home within 6 hours without further testing and was told that it was the usual pain from pneumonia and I had to endure the pain until the drug started to work,” she said. Courier-mail..

A few days later, she visited her GP and discovered that her oxygen levels had dropped to 90%. As a result, she returned to the hospital.

This time, Ms. Peacock insisted on more tests when the essence of her illness was discovered.

“After working hard for further testing, they finally found three blood clots in one lung,” an 18-year-old woman wrote on Instagram.

She said doctors believed that when the first ultrasound of the calf was done in April, the blood clot had already moved to the pelvis or was too small to detect.

“This experience was horrifying and overwhelming, but I’m on treatment. For the next six months, I’ve been focusing on my health,” she said.

Peacock claims that her blood clots did not fit the normal timeline of a similar incident, forcing her to convince her doctor of what was happening.

“So no one knows it like you, so always listen to your body,” she wrote on Facebook.

As of last Thursday, there were a total of 18 thromboses with cases of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) that were likely associated with the Australian AstraZeneca vaccine.

So far, about 1.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide.

last week tThe number of cases of thrombosis has increased rapidly here Following the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Three cases on May 13 were confirmed as TTS, and four cases were considered “probable.”

The three confirmed cases included a 75-year-old man in Victoria, a 75-year-old man in Western Australia, and a 59-year-old Queensland man diagnosed in Victoria.

“Of these, only Victorian men are hospitalized, but they are responding to treatment and are in a stable condition,” TGA said.

“The other two patients are not currently hospitalized and are believed to be well.

“The other four newly reported cases are believed to be likely to be TTS, including three Victorian men aged 65, 70, and 81, and New South Wales. Includes a 70-year-old man in the state. “

The TGA claims that the reporting rate of blood clots in Australia is “in line with what is seen internationally.”

“Australia may have been reported to have a high proportion of low-severity cases,” he said.

“This may be due to the high awareness among the community and healthcare professionals surrounding TTS and the low burden on the healthcare system for COVID infections at much lower infection rates than internationally. There is, “says TGA.