JODY HOLTON — Type 2 Diabetes and You, Don’t Miss The Signs-Port Arthur News
This week, we will focus on type 2 diabetes, as type 2 diabetes is the most common form and affects more than 24 million people in the United States.
Diabetes is often called – a silent killer. According to the ADA, half of Americans over the age of 65 have prediabetes. This means that nearly 25 million older people are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
This is a surprisingly high number, considering that another 25% of older people already have diabetes. However, the problem with prediabetes is that they are generally asymptomatic. If you are experiencing diabetes-related symptoms, you may already have it.
Symptoms increase over time and may be due to other illnesses. By the time it is diagnosed, the disease may have progressed to dangerous levels. This includes organ damage and blindness. Early treatment can prevent or minimize damage.
Here are some of the most common symptoms: This is not to surprise you, but to be cautious of you.
A recurrent infection. You will be immunosuppressed. Your body struggles to fight infections and is susceptible to various bacterial infections such as yeast (or candida) infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and skin rashes.
Increased urination. People with type 2 diabetes have excess kidneys that work to eliminate excess glucose in the blood, and the fastest way to get rid of something from the body is to urinate. Keep in mind that this increase in urine output can cause dehydration as well as staying up late. Be sure to rehydrate.
Increased appetite. When blood sugar levels drop dangerously and the body demands glucose to function, a greedy appetite develops. Often, hunger offends you at night and keeps you until you eat something.
Unable thirst. Excessive thirst often occurs with the development of type 2 diabetes and indicates that the body is trying to replenish the water levels lost by frequent urination and, in some cases, sweating.
Malaise. In addition to general discomfort, the drainage effect of excess glucose removal on the body deprives the body of energy and a lot of necessary rest.
Sudden weight loss of unknown cause. The onset of diabetes is a matter of time, weeks or months, and can result in sudden, unexplained weight loss of 10 to 20 pounds. This weight loss is due to a lack of calories due to insulin removal (due to increased urination) and a lack of insulin hormones that provide vital energy.
Uneven mood. High blood sugar can make you feel dizzy and totally ridiculous, but low blood sugar can make you feel frustrated and totally uncomfortable until your energy stores are refilled with food. There is.
Healing is slow. Blood flow is often restricted in people with type 2 diabetes due to vascular damage caused by increased glucose in the veins. This often reduces the time required to heal surface abrasions, bruises, cuts, skin rashes, and infections.
Numbness in the fingers and toes. Chills, inflammation, tingling and tingling numbness in the fingers and toes are other symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes. This discomfort occurs when excess glucose in the body causes nerve damage (or nerve damage).
Vision problems. Eye vision is closely related to blood sugar levels. That is, when blood sugar levels drop, people who suffer from type 2 diabetes experience blurred vision, floater, and even photosensitivity. Fortunately, when your blood sugar stabilizes, your eyesight returns to normal. However, if your blood sugar is out of balance for too long, your eyesight can be permanently impaired.
Talk to your doctor if you notice one or more of these symptoms. They will probably want to do an A1C blood test and provide a glucose meter to test the blood for several weeks to measure high and low blood glucose levels.
Diabetes not only cures spontaneously, but can often be remedied with proper diet, exercise, and medication as needed.
Jody Holton writes about the health of the Port Arthur news media. She can be contacted at [email protected]
