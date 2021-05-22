How to register COVID-19 vaccine and reservation by Co-WIN and Aarogya Setu

Due to the situation of COVID-19 in India, the government started vaccination of all Indians over the age of 18 earlier this month. Immunization drives for citizens over the age of 18 will begin on May 1st, where they can enroll themselves and their vaccines. Family via the government’s Co-WIN platform, also accessible from the Aarogya Setu app. You can register up to 4 people using one Co-WIN account. We’ll reiterate how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine via Co-WIN and Aarogya Setu, and everything you need to register yourself and book a date and time to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

How to register a vaccine via CO-WIN

To register for the vaccine, the user visits the Co-WIN website and[登録/サインイン]You need to click. In the second step, the user adds a mobile phone number and confirms it with a one-time password (OTP). The next step is to enter all the details, including your photo ID, name, gender, and date of birth.After registration, the user gets the option to schedule a reservation (next to the registered user’s name)[スケジュール]Click). Add your local PIN code and[検索]Click to find a vaccination center near you, select a date and time, then click Confirm.

Users enrolling in the vaccine via Co-WIN can add up to 4 members with a single login. You also have the option to reschedule the appointment.

How to register a vaccine via AAROGYA SETU

To register for the Aarogya Setu app, Indians need to open the app and click on the Co-WIN tab on the home screen. Next, the user must select “Vaccination Registration”, enter the phone number and confirm with OTP. On the registration page, the user must enter all the details such as photo ID, name and gender to use. And click your date of birth (same as Co-WIN platform) and click “Register”.After registration, the user enters the area pin code[検索]You can find a vaccination center near you by clicking. Then you can choose the date and time to book.

Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here