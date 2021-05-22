Top Dietitian Tips for a Careful Life with Food Allergies-L’Observateur





May is Food Allergy Awareness Month. It is estimated that approximately 32 million Americans (including 5.6 million children) have food allergies. This means that about 10.8% of the US adult population has some form of food allergy. Unfortunately, studies show that the incidence of food allergies is rising. The cause is thought to be several factors that cause weakened immunity and indigestion, such as pesticides, GMOs, chemical additives, and environmental pollutants. Food allergies are usually not dangerous and cause mild skin and digestive problems.

The eight most common food allergies are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. Recently, the 9th sesame seed was added. The FDA states that 90% of all allergic reactions are due to the eight foods listed above and their derivatives.

Symptoms of food allergies vary widely from mild to life-threatening. The most common are skin reactions such as itching and hives, and digestive problems such as stomach pain and diarrhea. The most feared reaction is anaphylaxis, which can occur within seconds or minutes of ingesting the allergen. Serious symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling of the lips, nausea, vomiting, dyspnea or shock. It can be fatal. Epinephrine is a necessary treatment (EpiPen).

Here are five tips for Dr. Vicky Petersen to manage and live with food allergies for himself or his loved ones. Tip 1: Read the label carefully

By law, the eight most common food allergens must be listed on the food label. Take the time to read the labels carefully and learn about allergy synonyms. For example, casein is a dairy product. Couscous is wheat. There are many other examples. To keep you and your loved ones safe, you can be good at finding these synonyms.

Tip 2: Speak frankly and ask questions

When dining at a restaurant or at a friend’s house, don’t hesitate to ask questions about ingredients and cooking methods. Does your food come into contact with potential allergens? Exposure to allergens can be difficult for your health and asking questions can save you from a terrible mood.

Tip 3: Always be prepared and have your medicine handy

If you are prone to a serious reaction, wear a medical ID bracelet and have your medicine handy. For many, this is Epipen. There are also natural antihistamines and over-the-counter drugs (antihistamines) to treat allergic reactions, but these should only be used if your reaction is in a milder form.

Tip 4: Get a proper diagnosis

Ten percent of the population suffers from food allergies, but twice as many people believe they have food allergies. Why is this? It can be difficult to distinguish between food allergies and food hypersensitivity when you are a suffering person. Both should be taken seriously, but it is important to know the difference. Skin scratch tests are not very accurate for food allergies. It is best to have an IgE blood test. Food hypersensitivity can cause a variety of symptoms rather than anaphylaxis, such as an allergic reaction. Dr. Vicki Peterson is a clinical nutritionist, chiropractor and certified functional healthcare professional.Email Dr. Peterson’s spokesperson to contact [email protected]..

