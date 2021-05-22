Why do I need to be vaccinated when I am already infected with COVID-19?

We are working to ask medical professionals questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and to understand the facts about VAX. Today’s question comes from Jennifer who wants to know. Why do I need to be vaccinated when I already have a real actuvirus? Kaiser Permanente’s doctor Mirin Ratanasen has the answer >> You will find your innate immunity effective. The tricky part is not knowing how long innate immunity will last. A pandemic can cause infection last summer. What we know is that vaccination is effective, those who have been vaccinated, those who have previously been infected and have been vaccinated, they are ultimately more It means that it showed a high antibody reaction. You can think of it as a booster to your own immunity. A variant of rising WI, who knows how innate immunity maintains it.But we have a vaccine
This week, KCRA 3 is participating in a national “know the facts about Vax” initiative to get answers to questions about the COVID-19 vaccine by healthcare professionals.
Here are the questions Dr. Millin Ratanasen answered to viewers with Kaiser Permanente on Friday:
Why do I need to be vaccinated when I already have the actual virus?
“Intuitively, you would think that innate immunity from an infection is effective. The tricky part is that you don’t know how long that innate immunity will last. In a pandemic, you may have been infected in the summer. We know that vaccination is very effective for those who have been vaccinated, and those who have been previously infected are those who have been vaccinated. More and more variants know how innate immunity can tolerate it, but we are beginning to see more realistic evidence that it is currently used. The vaccine is also effective against variants. “
How can I determine if the J & J vaccine is at risk of developing blood clots?
“That’s an absolutely legitimate concern. What I said earlier is that all vaccines are very effective and safe, I still support it, and here’s the reason. The blood clots found , Very rare from the previous J & J vaccine When examined, about 20 cases were found from the 9 million doses given so far, most of which are women aged 18-49 years. However, there were no other common risk factors … These thrombi were rare types of thrombi that could reach the brain. Symptoms to look for are usually within 2 weeks. It occurred and was severe headache, poor vision, shortness of breath and chest pain, as well as small scars and blood stains. Symptoms are very unique. If you are worried about serious symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor. Looking at the statistics, they are on your side. Post-vaccination headaches are very unlikely to be caused by blood clots. I definitely want to talk to a doctor. “
Do vaccines have bad side effects?
“I think side effects can certainly occur. As you may have heard of vaccinated people, the most common side effect we see is on the arm where it was injected. Slight redness, pain, swelling. Headache, or even cold. If you are taking Moderna or Pfizer, you may have heard that the second dose may be a little worse. Fortunately, these side effects are known to probably last for a day or two, even if you have them, and they disappear and are temporary. Many when you talk to the documentation. If we don’t even like to use the term side effects. Side effects mean something unexpected. And really what we call it the expected immune response. You experience What you are doing is that your own body’s immune response is preparing to make those antibodies and preparing for the fight. It is expected. “
