Dermatologists at the DuPage Medical Group offer six ways to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer

Did you know that one in five Americans develops skin cancer in their lives?
It is often caused by the harmful rays of the sun, genetics, or long-term drugs that suppress the immune system. Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that commonly occurs in areas of the body that are exposed to the sun. The main locations are: Head, neck, scalp, arms, lips, legs, nails. Skin cancers come in many forms, from basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas to melanomas, affecting all ages and ethnic groups. Without proper precautions, you may be at significant risk of skin cancer.
Our skin naturally has pigments or colors. Pigments help protect the skin when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. Active skin care can prevent DNA damage from UV rays and reduce the risk of skin cancer. To prevent skin cancer, it is essential to recognize your body and what is normal and what is not. You can start by giving yourself a monthly skin check where you look from head to toe on your skin. During these self-examinations, you can identify growth and potential abnormalities while gaining a deeper understanding of your skin type. Besides checking the skin, there are six daily ways to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer.
• Apply a wide spectrum water resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Be sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours after sweating or swimming. Sunscreen should be used even on cloudy days and in winter. There may be no visible sunlight, but UV light can penetrate clouds and lead to damage to the sun over time.
• Look for shade when the sun is strongest.
Between 10 am and 2 pm, the sun’s UV rays tend to be strongest, increasing your chances of getting skin cancer. During this time frame, stay away from sunlight and find shaded areas.
• Wear sun protection clothing.
To provide the right sunscreen, get UV apparel such as wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and long sleeves.
• Avoid intentional sunburn.
Both outdoor and indoor tanning beds can be detrimental. Intentional sunburn not only increases the chances of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, but can also lead to premature signs of aging such as wrinkles and darkening.
• Eat foods rich in antioxidants.
Foods containing vitamins C, D, E, A, omega 3 fatty acids, beta-carotene, lycopene, and polyphenols can eliminate free radicals from the skin. Free radicals are oxygen molecules that cause inflammation and trauma to cells and can make them more susceptible to skin cancer. Further research is needed to fully understand the effects of diet on skin cancer, but eating a healthy and balanced diet is a common rule. Incorporating blueberries, carrots, melons, watermelons, apricots, salmon, leafy vegetables and nuts into your diet is a great start.
• Know which medicines can make you sensitive to the sun.
Certain drugs are more sensitive to sunlight than others. For example, acne medications such as topical retinoids and tetracycline antibiotics can cause a photosensitivity reaction to the sun’s rays. Drugs that weaken the immune system also impair the skin’s ability to combat UV damage and can impair skin health when mixed with the sun.
Skin cancer can be prevented at any age, whether you are a young child, teenager, or adult. It is important to monitor the skin and pay attention to potential changes. If you detect annoying stains early, you can get the treatment you need before it’s too late. Remember that your skin acts as a protective layer for a truly prosperous body!
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Ashley Feneran is a dermatologist practicing at the DuPage Medical Group. In her practice, she focuses on providing personalized and innovative care related to skin, hair and nails. DMG provides access to and efficient medical care for each patient, from prevention, diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. For more information or to schedule an online appointment with a dermatologist, please visit: www.dupagemedicalgroup.com/services/dermatology