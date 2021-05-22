Dermatologists at the DuPage Medical Group offer six ways to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer





Did you know that one in five Americans develops skin cancer in their lives? It is often caused by the harmful rays of the sun, genetics, or long-term drugs that suppress the immune system. Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that commonly occurs in areas of the body that are exposed to the sun. The main locations are: Head, neck, scalp, arms, lips, legs, nails. Skin cancers come in many forms, from basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas to melanomas, affecting all ages and ethnic groups. Without proper precautions, you may be at significant risk of skin cancer. Our skin naturally has pigments or colors. Pigments help protect the skin when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light. Active skin care can prevent DNA damage from UV rays and reduce the risk of skin cancer. To prevent skin cancer, it is essential to recognize your body and what is normal and what is not. You can start by giving yourself a monthly skin check where you look from head to toe on your skin. During these self-examinations, you can identify growth and potential abnormalities while gaining a deeper understanding of your skin type. Besides checking the skin, there are six daily ways to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. • Apply a wide spectrum water resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Be sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours after sweating or swimming. Sunscreen should be used even on cloudy days and in winter. There may be no visible sunlight, but UV light can penetrate clouds and lead to damage to the sun over time. • Look for shade when the sun is strongest. Between 10 am and 2 pm, the sun’s UV rays tend to be strongest, increasing your chances of getting skin cancer. During this time frame, stay away from sunlight and find shaded areas. • Wear sun protection clothing. To provide the right sunscreen, get UV apparel such as wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and long sleeves. • Avoid intentional sunburn. Both outdoor and indoor tanning beds can be detrimental. Intentional sunburn not only increases the chances of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, but can also lead to premature signs of aging such as wrinkles and darkening. • Eat foods rich in antioxidants. Foods containing vitamins C, D, E, A, omega 3 fatty acids, beta-carotene, lycopene, and polyphenols can eliminate free radicals from the skin. Free radicals are oxygen molecules that cause inflammation and trauma to cells and can make them more susceptible to skin cancer. Further research is needed to fully understand the effects of diet on skin cancer, but eating a healthy and balanced diet is a common rule. Incorporating blueberries, carrots, melons, watermelons, apricots, salmon, leafy vegetables and nuts into your diet is a great start. • Know which medicines can make you sensitive to the sun. Certain drugs are more sensitive to sunlight than others. For example, acne medications such as topical retinoids and tetracycline antibiotics can cause a photosensitivity reaction to the sun’s rays. Drugs that weaken the immune system also impair the skin’s ability to combat UV damage and can impair skin health when mixed with the sun. Skin cancer can be prevented at any age, whether you are a young child, teenager, or adult. It is important to monitor the skin and pay attention to potential changes. If you detect annoying stains early, you can get the treatment you need before it’s too late. Remember that your skin acts as a protective layer for a truly prosperous body! May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Ashley Feneran is a dermatologist practicing at the DuPage Medical Group. In her practice, she focuses on providing personalized and innovative care related to skin, hair and nails. DMG provides access to and efficient medical care for each patient, from prevention, diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. For more information or to schedule an online appointment with a dermatologist, please visit: www.dupagemedicalgroup.com/services/dermatology

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos