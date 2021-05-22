Mucormycosis is more common in men and diabetics: studies





Men are susceptible to infection Mucormycosis – Colloquially “Black fungus– According to a study published shortly after being conducted by four Indian doctors. A study titled “Mucormycosis” COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection): A systematic review of cases reported worldwide and in India’analyzed 101 cases of Covid-19 patients with zygomycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection. 79 of the infected were found to be male. Diabetes was discovered as the single most important risk factor 83 out of 101 are suffering. This study will be published in the journal Elsevier. Dr. Awadesh Kumar Singh and Dr. Ritu Singh of the GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute in Korkata, Dr. Shashank Joshi of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Anoop Misra of the National Diabetes in New Delhi and the Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation have collaborated on 101 patients, including 82 in India. I studied in. 9 from the US and 3 from Iran. Covid-19-related zygomycosis is a notifying disease with the highest number of deaths (90) reported to date in Maharashtra. The study recorded that 31 out of 101 people died of fungal infections. The data showed that 60 of 101 people who developed zygomycosis showed active Covid-19 infection and 41 recovered.Also, 83 out of 101 had diabetes, but 3 had diabetes. cancer.. Dr. Shashank Joshi, an endocrinologist, said he studied how patients with mucormycosis treated Covid-19. A total of 76 patients had a history of corticosteroids used as immunosuppressants, and 21 received remdesivir and 4 tocilizumab. In one case, a 60-year-old man from Mumbai with diabetes received both steroids and tocilizumab. He succumbed to a fungal infection. However, a 38-year-old man in Mumbai without diabetes survived. Covid-19 found a higher association between mortality and severity in diabetics in this study. Mucormycosis can affect the nose, sinuses, orbits, central nervous system, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, skin, jaw bones, joints, heart, and kidneys. This study showed that in most cases, more than 89 fungal growths were found in the nose and sinuses. This may be because Covid-19 has the greatest impact on the respiratory system. The study also spread fungal mucorales spores to Covid-19 people in an ideal environment of hypoxia (hypoxia), high glucose, acidic media, and reduced leukocyte activity due to the use of immunosuppressants. I found that there is. The global prevalence of this fungal infection ranges from 0.005 to 1.7 per million people, but is said to be 80 times higher in India due to the large diabetic population. Joshi said the study advised on “wise evidence-based use of corticosteroids in patients” and control of blood glucose levels.

