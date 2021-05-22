Government Expanded Covid Vaccination Drive Without Inventory Consideration, WHO Guidelines: SII Executive Director

Suresh Jadhav, executive director of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), claimed on Friday that the government launched an inoculation drive without considering the availability of vaccines and WHO guidelines.
Suresh Jadhav, Executive Director of SII, said at an e-summit hosted by Health Health that countries should follow WHO guidelines and prioritize vaccination accordingly. (File photo: PTI)
With a sharp shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) Executive Director Suresh Jadhav said multiple ages without considering the government’s inventory of vaccines available. He claimed to have started vaccination for people in the class. And WHO guidelines.
Suresh Jadhav said at an e-summit hosted by Health Health, a platform for health advocacy and awareness, that countries should follow WHO guidelines and prioritize vaccination accordingly.
Initially, 300 million people were to receive 600 million doses of the vaccine. But before we reached our goal, the government started vaccination for over 45 years, despite “well knowing that not so many vaccines are available,” and people over the age of 18 Following that, Mr Jadab said.
“That’s the biggest lesson we’ve learned. We need to take into account the availability of the product and use it with caution,” added Jadhav.
He emphasized that vaccination is essential, but people are susceptible to infections even after being jabed.
“Therefore, be careful and follow the Covid prevention guidelines. Double mutants of Indian mutants have been neutralized, but mutants can cause problems with vaccination,” he said. ..
“As far as vaccine selection is concerned, according to CDC and NIH data, you can take any vaccine available if you are licensed by a regulatory agency, and say which vaccines are effective and which are not. Is premature, “Jadab added.
