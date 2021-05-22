Health
Five early signs of dementia to watch out for
According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 10 million new cases of dementia worldwide each year.
Unfortunately, as our loved ones grow older, dementia requires us to learn how to detect it as soon as possible.
By doing so, we can ensure that they receive the best care and quality of life from the beginning.
As Dementia Action Week nears its end, Luca Rado, co-founder of The Live In Care Company, shared five notable early signs of dementia.
amnesia
Memory loss is probably the most obvious symptomatology, but keep in mind that memory can naturally deteriorate as you get older. Be aware of other symptoms as well.
Luke said:’This is probably the most well-known symptom of dementia. For example, you may forget to lock the front door or turn off the oven. They lose things more often and can forget someone’s name.
“It is important not to jump to the conclusion that people with memory impairment have dementia, as memory naturally deteriorates as we grow older.
“Often, people with dementia not only show memory loss, but also additional symptoms from this list.”
Difficulty in performing basic tasks
If someone near you is struggling to do the basic things they were able to do perfectly well before, that’s not a good sign.
“You may find that someone is struggling with a task that wasn’t a problem before,” Luka said. “This may be like maintaining personal hygiene or preparing a meal.
“If someone loses the ability to perform basic tasks that were previously successful, this can be a sign of dementia.”
Language problems
It’s one thing to trip over your writing over and over, but watch out for those who seem to have a hard time catching up with the conversation.
“This can be related to both speech and comprehension,” Luke explained.
“Someone may find it difficult to follow a conversation or repeat it frequently. In some cases, it may be difficult to name an item correctly or forget the word you are looking for. It may happen.
Disorientation
People who don’t know where they are in space-time, even in their immediate surroundings, could be another early warning sign.
Luke said: “Getting lost in a familiar place outside the home can be a warning sign for dementia.
‘As the time, day of the week and date can be confusing. If someone misses an appointment or social event, this may indicate that they are not aimed at the correct date.
“If dementia is more severe, the person may be disoriented in his or her home or may not know whether it is night or day.”
Indifference
Indifference is another symptom to remember, but keep in mind that it may indicate that your loved one is suffering from poor mental health rather than dementia. Be careful not to jump to the conclusion.
“People with dementia can be very reluctant to sit in front of the TV for hours, sleep more than usual, or lose interest in previously fascinated hobbies,” Luka said. Said.
What if you think your loved one has dementia?
If you are worried that the person you care about may be showing symptoms of dementia, see your doctor as soon as possible.
Luke explained: Testing for dementia usually involves a variety of specialists and studies, and doctors may want to know more about a patient’s medical history. Neurologists will want to do a brain scan and cognitive tests are often required.
“Whatever the outcome, the well-being, happiness and comfort of your loved ones will be central to care, and trained live-in caregivers and visiting professionals will make patients as satisfying and safe as possible. We can support you for. “
