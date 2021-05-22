From lifted restrictions to lottery rewards, the state is finding new ways to encourage Covid-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccination rate Boost required in some areas To reach the level that experts say the United States needs to hit — and some state leaders have begun to offer incentives to motivate those who are still vigilant.

In Vermont, for example, the incentive comes in the form of a promise of an early return to some sort of normality.

Governor Phil Scott lifts all state pandemic restrictions on Friday if vaccination rates reach 80% of eligible residents over the age of 12, even before the governor’s July 4 target date. Announced that it can be done.

“Keep the momentum. Let’s finish it strong. Let’s keep showing the country and the world what this brave little nation can do,” Scott said.

In West Virginia, both those who have signed up for the vaccine and those who are already vaccinated can register to receive $ 100 with a savings bond or gift card.

In Oregon, a lottery contest has begun for all residents aged 12 and over who have received at least one vaccination by June 27, so the vaccination prize could be $ 1 million. ..

As the pace slows, the impetus for increasing vaccination is becoming more and more urgent. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday show that the average daily rate of coronavirus vaccination has fallen by almost 50% from its April peak.

Also, in some states, especially in the south, when the weather warms, they move indoors, so experts are worried about what happens if the decline doesn’t reverse.

“If there are a lot of unvaccinated people in these states, it’s very likely that they will surge, so I think many of us are worried about that,” said Brown University Public School. Dr. Ashish Jha Health, Dean of the Department, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo this week.

Navigate Covid-19 protection beyond initial dose

Experts advertise vaccination as an important part of overcoming a pandemic, but the promotion of protection may continue even after the United States has reached acceptable immunization levels.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was planning for a possible booster shot, but experts still don’t know when it will happen.

“I don’t know the facts, but it’s really stupid not to plan the possibility of having to boost people, but now we need a boost in six months or a year,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts need to monitor the immune response of vaccinated people to see how durable it is, he said.

The CDC states that the protection is so strong that vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks indoors. But Fauci said it wouldn’t be unreasonable for anyone to choose to keep them anyway.

Forch, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, said: “I don’t say it’s unreasonable. I think it’s understandable.”

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it’s understandable that some people aren’t sure about the new guidance.

“For 16 months we have said that it is important to wear these masks to protect ourselves, and what we are saying now is to know it without these masks It would be difficult to come back to life because I was there, “she said Friday’s White House briefing. “We do this by immersing our toes in water and allowing everyone to move at their own pace.”

Return to school safely

One of the normal milestones for many is the resumption of face-to-face learning for students, which is hampered by the limited eligibility of vaccines.

Currently, the youngest American to be vaccinated is 12 years old, and research into the safety of vaccines for infants is still underway. However, many that are currently eligible are appearing disproportionately.

According to CDC data, adolescents aged 12 to 15 make up about 5% of the US population, but almost a quarter of those who received their first vaccine in the past week.

For those who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated, CDC studies have found that school test programs can help continue face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities.

A study published Friday details two Utah programs that test CDC morbidity and mortality weekly, either every 14 days to allow students to continue extracurricular activities, or as they occur. I mentioned.

During the course of the study, 59,552 students were tested as part of two programs. Only 3.2% of the students tested returned a positive test result.

Researchers acknowledged that these programs maintained 95% of planned athletic events and saved an estimated 109,752 days of face-to-face instruction among all students tested at participating schools. It was.

According to another CDC study, staff who wear masks at school and improve ventilation may also help reduce cases in elementary school.

According to a CDC survey, elementary school cases are 37% less when teachers and staff need to wear masks and 39% less when ventilation is improved.