How Changi Airport became Singapore’s largest active Covid-19 cluster with over 100 cases, Singapore News

The Singapore-Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster has grown to more than 100 people, including airport workers who don’t need to interact with passengers, families of frontline staff, and visitors.

It is currently the largest active cluster in Singapore, accounting for four of the 30 new community cases reported on Friday (May 21st).

Strict measures are currently in place, such as strict restrictions on social gatherings and active testing of airport staff, enclosing the cluster and preventing further infections in the wider community.

But how did Singapore land in this situation?

Border control

In early April, cases of Covid-19 in India began to increase, raising questions about whether Singapore should take preemptive measures to suspend flights from the country.

On April 22, the country announced that it would ban all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have traveled to India in the last 14 days. A week later, these restrictions were extended to four neighboring countries: Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, by that time, a new, more contagious strain of B1617 had already made significant invasions here.

Natasha Howard, an associate professor at Saw Swee at the National University of Singapore, said that as an outward-looking country with a globalized economy, it is “as open as possible” because it relies heavily on foreign workers for several major industries. I made a strategic decision to continue. Public health hook school.

Therefore, given how different methods of controlling the virus in many countries, she said, even with strict border control measures, some cases were expected to be imported.

In other words, blocking flights from high-risk countries would simply delay the inevitability, also said Jeremy Lim, associate professor at Saw Swee Hook School.

Still, this delay may have been crucial in “strengthening the breakwater,” Lim added. “Have you been able to close for a short time to review and strengthen your defenses?”

Associate Professor Sue Lee Yang, Associate Professor of Global Health at the school, also said that the World Health Organization and other institutions were concerned about the B1617 strain only in early May after the outbreak in Singapore. I pointed out that it was classified as.

“I think hindsight is 20/20 here,” he said. “The overwhelming outbreak in India, and perhaps more importantly, the replacement of all other Indian subspecies with this subspecies, would have indicated that greater attention is needed here. “

Virus spread

The results of phylogenetic tests from the first batch of infected airport workers found that they had the B1617 mutant and were similar enough to point to a common source of infection.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group said in a joint statement on Friday (May 21) that early signs could have been through airport workers who helped families in South Asia. Suggests. The family later tested positive for the virus.

Doctors have pointed out that the air-conditioned environment may be the cause, but it is unclear exactly how the virus will then spread to other workers and the general public.

Some infected workers eating at the Terminal 3 food court may have exposed other diners to the virus.

Passengers masked in the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on April 30, 2021. Despite existing infection prevention and control protocols, the more contagious Covid-19 variants can spread to confined spaces, so these measures may need to be strengthened. Is called. ST photo: KUA CHEE SIONG

In addition, the airport separates immigration, baggage belts, and toilets used by incoming passengers from various risk categories, suggesting that these areas may also be suspicious.

Despite existing infection prevention and control protocols, more contagious Covid-19 mutants can spread to such confined spaces, according to Howard, and these measures need to be strengthened. maybe.

In addition, current polymerase chain reaction tests may not have detected some infectious diseases caused by viral variants, and Paul of the Asia-Pacific Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society, an infectious disease expert.・ Chairman Tambia added. “It may have been negative but may have contributed to silent transmission by people who were actually infected,” he said.

Another infectious disease expert at RophiClinic, Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, said the discomfort of working long hours with personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, face shields, medical gowns, and gloves could also lead to failure to combat infections. It states that it may have been enhanced.

“I’m having problems with myself … it’s very difficult to wear full headgear without a break,” he said. “Therefore, implementation and practicality are major concerns.”

All experts emphasized the importance of vaccination to help keep cases mild and control the population, and Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School, summarizes: Without the fact that many of these workers have already been vaccinated, they will be even larger. “

Fill the gap

What can Singapore do now to close the defense gap revealed by the Changi Airport Cluster?

First, employers need to make sure that frontline workers are properly trained and equipped for their work. Unvaccinated staff should be relocated to a low-risk environment, especially for the elderly.

“We did not send partial or untrained soldiers into combat,” said Professor Lim. “The similarity here is whether front-line staff, such as airline staff, cleaners and immigration officers, are properly trained and equipped for the crucial role they play. “

Importantly, such workers should have access to “good quality standardized occupational health services that encourage testing for all infectious diseases,” Tambia added. In particular, he said they should be able to take sick leave without being punished.

Changi Airport staff in Terminal 3 personal protective equipment, April 30, 2021. One expert says employers need to make sure that front-line workers are properly trained and equipped for their work. Unvaccinated staff should be relocated to a low-risk environment, especially for the elderly.

ST photo: KUA CHEE SIONG

Next, cluster reviewers need to go beyond the individual and scrutinize complex systems to stop the spread of the virus.

As the healthcare department has learned, the design and engineering of buildings and work processes is as important as the role of individuals in preventing infection, Sue said.

Finally, Singapore needs to remain open to the fact that new gaps will arise and be poised to adapt quickly to these challenges.

Dr. Arpana Vidyarthi, an academic hospitalist at the University of California, San Francisco, pointed out that blind spots exist and will continue to evolve.

“Our system is complex and adaptable. Fixing one hole reveals another,” says Duke-after eight years of leadership at NUS Medical College and National University Hospital. ,America. “The important thing is to expect them, keep fixing them, and keep searching for new ones.”

The new variants are more contagious, but not intrusive, she said, adding that Singapore has one of the most advanced public health infrastructures in the world. “Trust the experts, there are many of them.”

Professor Theo added: “Despite the best and positive plans, new gaps arise and we need to stay agile.”

He said this is why the country has not relaxed measures such as wearing masks and social distance and continues to encourage Singaporeans to work from home to some extent.

“We know that sometimes there are unavoidable spillover effects, and we need to minimize the potential for these spillover effects to result in uncontrollable community outbreaks.”

