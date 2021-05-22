Why are we shot in the arm?It’s all about muscle

Millions of people rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, but why didn’t they roll up their pants legs instead? Why do we get most shots in our arms?

As an associate professor of nursing with a public health background, and as a mother of two curious children, I answer this question quite often. So here is the science behind why we get most vaccines in our arms.

It is worth noting that most, if not all, vaccines are given intramuscularly. This is known as an intramuscular injection. Some vaccines, such as rotavirus vaccine, are given orally. Others are given just below the skin or subcutaneously – think about measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. But many others are given by muscle.

But why is muscle so important and location important? And why is the arm muscle called the deltoid muscle in the upper part of the shoulder?

There are immune cells in the muscle

Muscle tissue is an excellent site for vaccination because it contains important immune cells. These immune cells recognize antigens, which are small fragments of viruses or bacteria introduced by vaccines that stimulate the immune response. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, it does not introduce the antigen, but rather manages the blueprint for producing the antigen.

Immune cells in muscle tissue pick up these antigens and present them to the lymph nodes. Injecting the vaccine into muscle tissue keeps the vaccine localized and allows immune cells to function by alerting other immune cells.

When the vaccine is recognized by immune cells in the muscle, these cells carry the antigen to the lymph vessels, which transport the immune cells that carry the antigen to the lymph nodes. Lymph nodes, an important component of our immune system, are rich in immune cells that recognize antigens in vaccines and initiate the immune process of producing antibodies.

Lymph node clusters are located in the area close to the site of vaccination. For example, the deltoid muscle is close to the lymph nodes just below the armpit, so many vaccines are injected into the deltoid muscle. Vaccination of the thighs eliminates the need for lymph vessels to travel far to reach clusters of lymph nodes in the inguinal region.

Muscles continue to localize actions

Muscle tissue also tends to maintain a local vaccine response. Vaccination of the deltoid muscle can cause local inflammation and pain at the injection site. When a particular vaccine is injected into adipose tissue, the blood supply to the adipose tissue is inadequate, increasing the likelihood of irritation and inflammatory reactions, and poor absorption of some vaccine components.

Vaccines that include the use of adjuvants (or components that enhance the immune response to antigens) should be given to the muscles to avoid widespread irritation and inflammation. The adjuvant acts in a variety of ways to stimulate a stronger immune response.

Yet another determinant of vaccination location is muscle size. Adults and children over the age of 3 tend to vaccinate the deltoid upper arm. Younger children are vaccinated in the middle of their thighs because their arm muscles are small and underdeveloped.

Another consideration during vaccination is convenience and patient acceptability.

Can you imagine taking off your pants at a mass vaccination clinic? Rolling up the sleeves is much easier and more preferable. Outbreaks of infectious diseases during the flu season and epidemics such as COVID-19 require our public health system to vaccinate as many people as possible in a short period of time. For these reasons, arm shots are preferred simply because the upper arm is easily accessible.

For influenza vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccine, the arm is the preferred route of vaccination for most adults and children.