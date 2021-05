Seven EU-funded projects tackle the tragedy of environmental pollutants

Pollution affects all of us, from the air we breathe to the water we drink to the food we eat. For example, inhaling polluted air may not be very noticeable, but in reality pollution is the number one environmental cause of multiple mental and physical illnesses, especially in children, with certain medical conditions. People, and the elderly. In Europe, noise pollution is the type of pollution most commonly complained about by citizens, but odor pollution is also a regular bugbear for many. But arguably the most pressing environmental problem in many European countries is poor air quality-a 2018 report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) reports that poor air quality is more than 400,000 people each year in the EU. Causes premature death. From a social point of view, not all pollution in its various forms affects everyone equally. People living in poorer and less fortunate areas are more likely to be exposed to pollutants because they are often near polluted areas and arteries on busy roads. The EU has already established strict environmental regulations aimed at addressing all major pollutants to benefit human health and protect biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. The latter is a major EU ambition under the widespread European Green Deal. Specifically, the new EU Zero Pollution Action Plan, a key element of the Green Deal, will be officially adopted in the spring of 2021. This action plan aims to create a non-toxic environment throughout the EU through surveillance, reporting, prevention, and-. As needed-improves pollution from air, water, soil and consumer products. In this month’s feature, we will participate in seven EU-funded projects under the Horizon 2020 Program. These projects are at the forefront of efforts to tackle the tragedy of environmental pollutants such as air, odor, marine and tap water pollutants. Other topics in this edition include the following highlights: Point of Care Microdevice for Accurate Cancer Diagnosis

Make History: Create a Shared Cultural Identity in Europe

What makes the time you spend on your trip worthwhile?

World-leading climate models and tools simulate and predict regional climate with unprecedented fidelity in Europe

Evaluation of ground beetles as biological control of slugs and other pests

Translucent and touch-sensitive wood is revolutionizing construction

The central role of blockchain technology in the protection of robots

Low cost, flexible and safe Galileo compatible software receiver to support space missions

Shine light on dark matter Source: European Commission, CORDIS

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos