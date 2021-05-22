Avoid eating lean meats and alcohol as they can increase your risk-Indian News, Firstpost





In recent years, the number of cases of colorectal cancer has increased significantly, making it the third most common cancer in the world.

Representative image.

since then COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Pandemics have hit the world, and people are paying more attention to their health, lifestyle and choices. Of the many illnesses that have caused fear for people, colorectal cancer (CRC) is currently a disease that requires urgent attention. Dr. Rahulkumar Chavan, a surgical oncologist consultant at Hira Nandani Hospital Vasi, reportedly said: India Express Colorectal cancer can result from “adverse effects of lifestyle and dietary changes.” Colorectal cancer is sometimes referred to as a “Western lifestyle-related disease.” Dr. Chavan was also reported to have stated that consumption of tobacco, alcohol, processed meats, and reduced physical activity were common causes. The disease is currently increasing, especially among people under the age of 50. Eating lots of lean meat and consuming heavy alcohol can contribute to the surge, according to new research. in recent years, Colorectal cancer According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the number of cases has increased significantly, making it the third most common cancer in the world, with over 1.8 million new cases. Colorectal cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form in tissues. Colon or rectum.. Because the colon is part of our digestive system, the food we eat passes through the digestive tract. As food passes, the nutrients in it are absorbed. The colon, also known as the large intestine, absorbs water and turns unused food liquids into solids. After that, it is excreted as feces. Patients infected with this cancer usually complain of the following symptoms: -Repeated history of constipation or diarrhea -Fullness -Blood or mucus in the stool -Unexplained weight loss -Easy fatigue -Abdominal pain and swelling -Lower hemoglobin levels People with a family history of colorectal cancer may also have these complaints in their twenties. To prevent this cancer, people should follow these tips: -Avoid heavy smoking and drinking. -Avoid high-calorie foods, especially lean and processed meats. -It is recommended that you exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes in your daily life. -People suffering from colorectal cancer need to maintain a healthy weight to minimize risk -Whenever you eat, eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Normal, High fiber diet Reduces the risk of CRC and heart disease

