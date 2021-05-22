I tried the Covid vaccine, but I was at a loss for the approval system.Francis Beckett





BLast year, before enrolling in the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine guinea pig, I asked what would happen when it was time to get a licensed vaccination. The government and researchers said everything would work: I would take care of it. this week, Those guarantees sound very hollow.. Others in their 70s can get a vaccine passport, but I may not. And I don’t know how protected I am. My turn for a licensed jab came in January, and as promised, researchers “unblinded” me and I gave my body a live test vaccine instead of a placebo. I told me I had it. The government’s advice was that it might be dangerous to put another vaccine in my body. The researchers longed for me to stay in the study and assured me that Novabacs would be the vaccine approved in April or May at the latest. After that, I went to the national vaccine registration and was able to have a vaccine passport. Just like someone who was vaccinated in the usual way. So, with a lot of anxiety, I declined the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine offered and didn’t worry because I hadn’t heard anything about Novabax applying for approval. The alarm began to ring last week when a team researcher emailed Novavax not seeking MHRA approval until later this year. She said doctors could enter the date I was vaccinated with Novavax in the record, but I was told: However, these fields are not required and can be left blank. The records only show that you have been vaccinated, no brand name for the vaccine is specified … Unfortunately this is a GP only system so you can’t do this and the GP The record needs to be updated. If you have any questions about this process, contact your GP. “ A desperate call to my GP practice on Wednesday established that they would be happy to do it, but even if they managed it, I haven’t talked about boosters yet, a nearly 6-month-old vaccine. And I have a vaccine passport that may not be accepted because it is not an approved vaccine. And I’m one of the lucky ones. What about people on trial who don’t have a GP-related system or haven’t uploaded information about unlicensed vaccines? What about those who received the test vaccine in April and May last year?For example, a Guardian reader Previous work I wrote on this subject?? He hasn’t been offered a booster yet, but the vaccine in his body may have already expired or is out of date. “If it turns out that people vaccinated this year will need a third vaccination within the same year, we will have a much longer time left,” he said. “I’m particularly worried because I spend my time caring for older relatives on the shield list.”

