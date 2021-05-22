Houston Doctor Studying Nine “COVID Tongue” Patients Discovers Genetic Clue

Two Houston doctors are working hard to solve the mystery.

“It’s essentially like Sherlock Holmes,” said James Melville, an oral surgeon and associate professor at the UT Health School of Dentistry.

Almost a year has passed since he and Dr. Simon Young, an associate professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the UT Health School of Dentistry, began studying a rare case of extreme tongue enlargement.

It all started in October with Anthony Jones. The tongue had grown almost to the size of a supper plateChallenge to speak, swallow, and even breathe.

In Jones’ case, this disorder, called the macroglossia, was the result of being ventilated for several months when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 last summer.

Jones couldn’t even close his mouth when he was discharged. His tongue pushed out his lower teeth and he was placed on a feeding tube.

None of the doctors in his hometown of Lake City, Florida, were able to diagnose or operate on Jones’ tongue. Then he found Dr. James Melville, a Houston surgeon who could help.

Melville had macroglossia experience and performed tongue surgery on a stroke patient who needed a ventilator during treatment. Melville published her research in the Journal of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in 2017.

Dr. Young, who frequently works with Dr. Melville, also met the patient during treatment.

“I remember when Dr. Melville had his first incident,” Young said. “The results are very impressive. Patients basically roll with this huge tongue, and then their lives change. It’s amazing, and I saw it in person.”

Still, given the unusually large tongue size, Young and Melville thought it was unusual.

“You wouldn’t expect to see it again,” Young said.

Up to COVID-19.

Intubation has become common in COVID patients like Jones. And, like previous stroke patients, Jones’ tongue expanded as a result.

After working with Jones, Dr. Melville began receiving calls from patients across the country on the same ship.

“I started receiving emails,” he recalled. “They didn’t know what to do and were trying to transfer their care here.”

The hospital was already at its highest capacity during COVID-19 and could not easily accept new cases. Instead, Melville shared his previous treatise and his know-how with surgeons, helping them provide treatment at home.

In his own treatment of macroglossia and collaborative research with others, Melville found that out of nine COVID-positive cases, patients with eight macroglossia were African-American.

Melville and Young wanted to know why.

“Because of COVID-19, so many people have been intubated,” Young said. “But not everyone has a big tongue. Are there any underlying genetic variations?”

Doctors also wanted to investigate whether the coronavirus itself plays a unique role in the development of side effects.

Jones’ tongue seems to show that there is certainly a connection.

Young explained that just looking at Jones and the stroke patients, they might think they were exactly the same.

“But when we looked under the microscope, it was great,” Young said.

Pathology revealed an excessive amount of inflammatory cells in Jones’ tongue. The same phenomenon was found in other organs of COVID-19 patients.

“If we can figure out why, and if we can find the underlying genetic variation, we can probably use it as a biomarker in the future,” Young said.

Patients can be tested for genetic characteristics and genetic characteristics that are considered during treatment to reduce risk. Currently, Melville and Young are collecting DNA samples from large macroglossia patients and studying genetic material for clues.

“We are trying to sequence the patient’s DNA to see if there is a pattern,” Young said.

The two work with resident Victoria Manon, who is the research coordinator. This study is entitled “COVID-19 Large Macroglossia Genome and Histological Analysis”.

“We expect preliminary findings in the fall,” Melville said.

Lindsay Peyton is a Houston-based freelance writer.