COVID outbreaks are seen in “the most vaccinated countries in the world”. Do you need to worry about the bay area?





In the last two weeks, Seychelles, known as the “most vaccinated country in the world,” has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, causing vigilance and panic among Americans living more than 10,000 miles away. I will.

The Indian Ocean archipelago, with a population of about 98,000, has fully vaccinated more than 60% of its population, but the number of active COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled in the past month. The country closed schools and canceled activities to curb the spread.

If COVID outbreaks are seen in countries with very high immunization rates, it is Highly vaccinated bay area?? Infectious disease experts say that while worried about the global situation, what is happening in Seychelles emphasizes how effective the deployment of vaccination in the Bay Area was. Poor or unreliable vaccine Seychelles is called the “most vaccinated country” in the world, but not all vaccines are made the same. The country used two vaccines to inoculate the population. Sinopharm, China’s national vaccine, and Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Neither has proven to be as effective as the predominantly used Pfizer-BioNTec and Moderna vaccines.In the United States last week, WHO has stated “very low confidence” Data provided by Sinopharm regarding the risk of severe side effects. According to recent clinical trial data, the vaccine was about 78.1% effective after two doses, but the outbreak in Seychelles may suggest less efficacy, UCSF infection. Disease expert Peter Chin-Hong said. The data also found that the AstraZeneca vaccine may be less effective in reducing symptomatic COVID-19 than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In clinical trials, about 66.7% efficacy was found compared to 97% efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine. “From an American point of view, I’m not particularly worried,” said John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Berkeley. “That’s why I saw the United States show how well these vaccines work to protect us.” Even in places like the Seychelles, there was no significant COVID surge early in the pandemic, and the level of innate immunity in the community was low. Chile is another example of a country with high vaccination rates and a current surge in cases of COVID-19. Despite the country’s vaccination of more than 45% of the population, the number of new daily cases in April almost doubled from the previous month. According to Reuters. But the country’s experience is another example of the importance of nuances when it comes to paying homage to vaccination efforts. The main vaccine used among Chileans is another Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, and data show that it may be less effective than Sinovac. The country published its own study on the Sinovac vaccine and found that it was only 16% effective in preventing infection and 36% effective in controlling hospitalization after a single dose. Bloomberg reported. According to CDC data, the risk of infection was reduced by 80% after two weeks, even after a single dose of Pfizer. This is consistent with the relative success of COVID-19 collapse in the Bay Area so far. Thursday San Francisco General Hospital Reported Zero COVID Patients First time since March 2020. variant Aside from the poor control of COVID-19 infection, both vaccines used in Seychelles are rapidly prevalent variants in the country, including the variant found in India, B.1.617. The equipment for processing some of them is generally inferior. It is believed to be even more contagious than the highly infectious variant B117 found in the United Kingdom. B117 is currently dominant in the United States. But nonetheless, most cases of the Seychelles are more likely to occur in people who have not yet been vaccinated, or at least who are not completely vaccinated, Chin Hong said. “None of these factors are independent, but they all work together. If you don’t have a highly contagious mutant, an ineffective vaccine, or enough vaccination, you’ll have a perfect storm.” He added. Still, it is important to distinguish between the number of cases and the serious side effects. Most people infected with the coronavirus in Seychelles have no serious symptoms and most of them are not dead. This is very different from what is happening in India, which is dealing with a deadly combination of low vaccination rates, overcrowding, and other systemic problems that make it difficult to treat sick people. Yes, Mr. Chin Hong said. “That’s why it’s just a moral and humanitarian catastrophe,” he said. “It’s a syndemic. Adding inequality and social issues to a pandemic makes things worse.” “The world of 2021 is very different from 2020 because of the variation,” said Chin-Hong, adding that unvaccinated people traveling abroad will play the virus Russian roulette. I did. On the other hand, for vaccinated people, even some of these topical variants do not seem to cause major problems. “Everything that exists today responds well to our vaccine,” Swartsburg said. But the Bay Area, California, and the United States are not islands, he added. The more holidays and summers come, the more people will travel — and they already have, which of course can affect the situation on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. “If you want to worry about something, you’re worried about an unknown variant that isn’t produced by the virus,” Swartsburg said. “It doesn’t exist now. The best way to prevent it is to vaccinate everyone on the planet.”





Annie Vainshtein is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]

