Health
When can children under the age of 12 be vaccinated?Answered your COVID-19 question
To date, we have received over 78,000 emails from all over the country and around the world.
Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) currently recommends the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children over the age of 12, allowing teens to already book in some states, such as Manitoba. It has become.
Other regions are set to follow quickly: Quebec youth can make reservations As of next Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador said They want students over the age of 12 to take their first shot before the end of the school year.
However, the availability of new vaccines, as well as those related to child health, has questioned many parents. Do they need lower doses than adults? And when are vaccines for younger children? This is what the doctor has to say.
When will the vaccine be approved for children under the age of 12?
Currently, only one COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in Canada for people under the age of 18. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for teens over the age of 12, but the other three vaccines approved in Canada-Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Johnson & Johnson-only approved for people over the age of 18. ..
Several tests have been conducted on children under the age of 12 to test the efficacy and safety of existing vaccines.
“Clinical trials are underway,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease doctor and associate professor at McMaster University, in a recent interview with the CBC News Network.
“Both Moderna and Pfizer are basically experiencing this up to the age of 6 months, so let’s see what happens.”
At Pfizer Started trials for children under 12 years oldThe company said the data would not be available until late 2021 and hopes that children will be vaccinated in early 2022.
NACI chair I also say vaccines for younger children Not expected until 2022.
Why vaccination of low-risk children and teens instead of a second vaccination of more vulnerable people?
Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, responded on Tuesday at the CBC News Network.
She said it was important to protect the most vulnerable, but she pointed out that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine provides very good protection.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily inadequately protected,” Saksinger said.
“Giving shots to young people provides an opportunity to reduce infections in the community, which … has the effect of protecting everyone.”
Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease expert at the Saskatchewan Department of Health, answered a similar question on the CBC News Network. Susan asked, “Why do you make older people wait four months to vaccinate teens who will not return to school until September?”
NACI’s current recommendation is to delay the second dose by up to 4 months so that more people can receive the first dose while supply is restricted.
Wong, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan, pointed out that students are still in school in some states. British Columbia schools are open and Alberta students will return home To the classroom next week.
See / Albertin is divided on whether opening a school is a good idea:
Wong said there is a lot of scientific evidence that it is important for young people to be vaccinated to reduce the spread of the community.
He also said he expects most older people to not have to wait the entire four months as vaccine supply improves nationwide. The exact timing depends on the state or region you live in.
For example, in Saskatchewan, where Dr. Wong lives, people over the age of 85 are already eligible for a second dose, as are people in good health, such as cancer.Saskatchewan Plans to expand eligibility for secondary doses From now until the end of June. Adults over the age of 45 are eligible in stages until the qualification is open to everyone.
Can the COVID-19 vaccine affect childbirth in the future?
Gillian wrote a letter to ask this question, which Wong replied.
He said there was a lack of data on the long-term effects of these vaccines, but that they were given to pregnant and childbearing ages without causing any adverse effects.
“So far, there have been no concerns about infertility or infertility … Therefore, at this time, there is no real reason to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause such problems in the short or long term.” Wong said.
“I don’t think that’s why we worry about children getting vaccinated. I’ll definitely go get it as soon as possible.”
Do children and teens take the same doses as adults?
Can Pfizer doses be the same for children as for adult men weighing 250 pounds? This question came from Linda.
According to Dr. Wong, there are solid clinical data showing that the same dose is sufficient to provoke a protective antibody response in children and larger adults.
“Vaccines are being studied at the doses we carry out.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech trial used the same dose size and two-dose regimen approved for adult use in adolescent participants, said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s Chief Medical Advisor, May 5 Announced approval on the day.
This means, according to Pfizer, two doses of the 0.3 mL vaccine. Product monograph..
When it comes to vaccines, small groups do not necessarily need small doses.
“We choose a dose of vaccine that is sufficient for the largest or heaviest people to get a good response, but not large enough to cause adverse events,” said a medical microbiologist at Mount Sinai in Toronto. And infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGear Hospital said in a previous interview with the CBC News Network.
I have a question?
Please send your question to [email protected] or leave it in the comments.
Use Cheryl Brown files.
