The two vaccine doses provide strong protection against the first Covid variant detected in India: FT





In a new study by the UK, two Vaccine dose It provides strong protection against the first coronavirus variant detected in India. Financial Times Reported on Saturday. UK government data provided 81% protection for the B.1.617.2 variant with two doses, compared to only 33% with a single dose, the newspaper reported. I quoted two unidentified officials who attended the meeting where the numbers were presented. According to the data, the double dose regimen provided 87% for the B.1.1.7 mutation detected in Kent, England, and the single dose provided 51%. This indicates that single vaccination provides less protection against mutants identified in India than against mutants detected in the United Kingdom. According to the newspaper, Public Health England obtained data from Oxford-AstraZeneca and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines for its study.Another study, a real-world analysis, shows that two doses Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine It has been proven to be about 90% effective against symptomatic diseases. Public Health England said in a weekly surveillance report Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was 89% effective after two doses and 53% after the first injection. Efficacy was also compared 4 to 13 days after vaccination to better understand the protection provided by the vaccine. In this case, the AstraZeneca shot had a 58% effect after the first shot and a 90% effect after the second shot. A similar study of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed a 90% effect on symptomatic disease after two doses and a 54% effect after the first injection. When studied 4 to 13 days after the first vaccination, efficacy increased to 57% and increased to 91% after the second dose. However, Public Health England warned that the data is still under development and is not definitive. Read again: Covid-19: Two AstraZeneca doses that are about 90% effective in actual analysis, says the UK Health Organization The UK has recorded 3,424 cases B1.617.2 variant, Bloomberg Reported on Friday. The number of cases doubled in a week. Nonetheless, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he is confident that the blockade in Britain will end as planned on June 21st. B.1.617 Variants include: Two important mutations According to Reuters, on the outer “spike” part of the virus that attaches to human cells. According to the World Health Organization, the predominant strain of B.1.617 was first identified in India in December last year, although an earlier version was discovered in October 2020. On May 10th, WHO called it “Variant of concernAlso includes the first mutations detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. “There is an increase in transmissibility shown by some preliminary studies,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid tech leader. This variant has already spread to other countries, and many are moving to reduce or limit round-trip travel to India.

