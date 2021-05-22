Japanese dengue vaccine candidates have demonstrated long-term safety and efficacy — precision vaccination





(Precision vaccination) Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK-003) has announced that its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) has shown continued protection against dengue illness and hospitalization, regardless of the individual’s previous exposure to dengue. In addition, Takeda said in a press statement issued May 22, 2021, “In the Phase 3 Quadrific Vaccination Trial (TIDES) of critical Phase 3 dengue vaccination underway in Latin America and Asia. No significant safety risks were identified during the three years following vaccination. “ Takeda’s TAK-003 Is an attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate and prevents dengue fever caused by any of the four serotypes of dengue virus that cause dengue fever. TAK-003 (TDV) is based on the attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus, which provides a genetic “backbone” for all four dengue serotypes. “The dengue outbreak can happen suddenly and hospitals can be overwhelmed by cases of serious illness and those seeking testing,” he said. LakKumar Fernandoi, MD.. , Clinical Management Center for Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, Negombo General Hospital, Sri Lanka, and Principal Investigator of TIDES trial. Safety and efficacy results from TIDES 36-month follow-up analysis show that TAK-003 is 62.0% (95% CI: 56.6%) against virologically confirmed dengue fever (VCD). 66.7%) showed overall vaccine efficacy (VE). , 65.0% VE (95% CI: 58.9% -70.1%) for seropositive individuals and 54.3% VE (95% CI: 41.9% -64.1%) for seronegative individuals. TAK-003 also showed 83.6% VE (95% CI: 76.8% -88.4%) for dengue fever during hospitalization, and 86.0% VE (95% CI: 78.4% -91.0%) for serum-positive individuals. 77.1% VE (95% CI: 58.6% to 87.3% in seronegative individuals). Observations of various VEs by serotype remained consistent with previously reported results. No evidence of disease enhancement was observed. TAK-003 was generally well tolerated and no significant safety risks were observed. The results of this study enhance the potential of TAK-003 to help protect people living in or traveling to dengue endemic countries. “Our dengue vaccine candidate has been protecting against dengue for three years and has been particularly successful in preventing hospitalization,” added Takeda’s Global Program Leader for Dengue, Derek Wallace. The dengue virus spreads to people by being bitten by infected Aedes aegypti (Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus) mosquitoes.Dengue is said to be common in more than 100 countries around the world US CDC.. The CDC recently issued a travel warning regarding the outbreak of dengue fever. Americas, Asia, and Pacific Islands.. Takeda Pharmaceutical is a global, value-based, R & D-led biopharmacy leader headquartered in Japan that discovers and provides life-changing therapies based on its commitment to patients, people, and the planet. I am working on. For more information, please visit: www.TakedaVaccines.com..

