Oklahoma Doctor Answers Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine

Get to know the facts about the Vax: Oklahoma doctors answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

KOCO 5 delivers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to local health professionals throughout the week. The questions I asked on Saturday are: Angelica says she is 5 months pregnant and wants to know if she has to wait until her baby is born. “Angelica, I see. Doctors understand you. Concerns. The first study did not test pregnant women because we usually do not test first. The study is currently pregnant women We found no evidence of harm to women or developing babies. What we know is that COVID-19 infection itself can cause inflammation of the placenta. It is a baby-feeding birth and is associated with both maternal mortality and morbidity or illness, as well as newborn premature birth and illness. And my organization, the American Academy of Family Physicians, recommends that pregnant women consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If you feel unsafe, follow all possible precautions and maintain masking. It is advisable to stay at home and stay at home. If possible, help your family get their own vaccinations and create a protective foam around you. You can, “said Dr. Rachel Franklin of OU Health. If they never leave the house. She also works outside every day, so she asked if she should get it. “Therefore, to address the first part of the question, senior shut-ins may be more protected from COVID-19 than the average person living a normal life. Visiting friends or I go to restaurants, etc. But whether it answers the door to get the delivery or sees a doctor, they probably somehow or somehow interact with the general public. Therefore, they are still advised to be vaccinated. Therefore, they are probably more protected than the average bear, but will probably be exposed to humanity at some point. So the second question The part is, “Oh, I work hard and I’m out every day. Do I need a vaccine?” So everyone understands that being outdoors makes you less susceptible to COVID-19. I think that there. Therefore, working outdoors or doing hard work outdoors is also a kind of protective factor, but in reality only during those outdoor working hours. Therefore, even if the person working outdoors decides to go to a bar, go to church, or meet his family later, they can still be exposed to the coronavirus. That’s why we recommend that you also vaccinate that person, “said Dr. Donna Tyunu of OU Health. Buddy asked about the lump in his armpit and when to see a doctor. All you need to know is that these vaccines deliver information to your immune system. After that, that information is cleared and the immune system works. The immune system is located in the lymph nodes of the body, from the front and back of the neck to the arms, armpits, and groin. You have lymph nodes throughout your body, and what they do is create antibodies and other factors that help them fight the infection. Also, when immune cells go out to find and fight the infection, they return it to the lymph nodes and destroy the infection. And when the lymph nodes are so busy, it swells. Therefore, vaccines are very similar to how to fight normal infections. You will notice that your lymph nodes are swollen, you may have had streptococcal pharyngitis before, and you may have felt swollen lymph nodes in this area. As with other lymph node swelling, I think it’s okay, especially if it’s soft and lasts less than 4 weeks. If it’s not soft at all, feels rubbery or stiff, or lasts for more than 4 weeks, it may be unrelated to the vaccine and you should see a doctor, “says Franklin.

KOCO 5 delivers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to local health professionals throughout the week. This is the question I took up on Saturday.

Angelica wants to know if she is five months pregnant and should wait until her baby is born (to get the COVID-19 vaccine).

“Angelica, I understand, and the doctor understands your concerns. The first study did not test pregnant women because we usually do not test first. The study is currently pregnant No evidence was found to harm women or developing babies. We know that COVID-19 infection itself can cause inflammation of the placenta. It is a baby-feeding birth and is associated with both maternal mortality and morbidity or illness, as well as newborn premature birth and illness. American Academy of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and their high-risk maternal and fetal medicine The Association, and my organization, the American Academy of Family Physicians, recommend that pregnant women consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If they feel unsafe, follow all possible precautions and mask. It is advisable to maintain a social distance and stay at home. If possible, the family should be vaccinated on their own to create a protective foam around you. You can also help, “said Dr. Rachel Franklin of OU Health.

Brandy asked about the closure of seniors and whether they should be vaccinated even if they have never left home. She also works outside every day, so she asked if she should get it.

“Therefore, to address the first part of the question, senior shut-ins are more protected from COVID-19 than the average person who walks around normal life, visits friends, goes to restaurants, etc. But whether it answers the door to receive delivery or sees a doctor, they probably somehow or somehow contact the general public, so they Are still advised to be vaccinated. Therefore, they are probably more protected than the average bear, but will probably be exposed to humanity at some point. So the second part of the question is , “Oh, I work hard and I’m out every day. Do I need a vaccine?” So everyone understands that being outdoors makes you less susceptible to COVID-19. think. Therefore, working outdoors or doing hard work outdoors is also a kind of protective factor, but in reality only during those outdoor working hours. Therefore, even if the person working outdoors decides to go to a bar, go to church, or meet his family later, they can still be exposed to the coronavirus. Therefore, we recommend that you also vaccinate that person, “said Dr. Donna Tyunu of OU Health.

Buddy asked about armpit lumps and when to see a doctor about them.

“Buddy, one thing you need to know is that these vaccines provide information to the immune system. After that, that information is cleared and the immune system works. The immune system is in the lymph nodes of the body. It exists and is everywhere from the front and back of the neck to the arms, armpits, and groin. You have lymph nodes throughout your body, and what they do is immune and other factors that help them fight infections. It is also to produce. Also, when immune cells go out to find and fight the infection, they return it to the lymph nodes and destroy the infection, and when the lymph nodes are so busy, it swells. , The vaccine is very similar to how to fight normal infections. You will notice that your lymph nodes are swollen, you have previously had streptococcal pharyngitis and this area You may have felt the lymph nodes swollen in. Like any other lymph node swelling, I think it’s okay, especially if it’s soft and lasts less than 4 weeks. If it’s not soft at all, rubber If it feels stiff or stiff, or if it lasts for more than 4 weeks, it may be unrelated to the vaccine and you should see a doctor, “says Franklin.

