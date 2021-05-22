Oklahoma Doctor Answers Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine

Oklahoma was completely vaccinated in its population. And all this week. KOCO helps you get to know the facts about the facts. We took your question straight to the local experts. Angelica says she is 5 months pregnant and wants to know if she has to wait until she gets BYAB to get the vaccine. Here is the doctor Rachel Franklin you told us. ANGELICA I understand and the doctor understands your concerns. Because we usually do not initially include pregnant women, early studies did not test pregnant women. We know that COVID-19 infection itself can cause placenta inflammation after childbirth, which is associated with both maternal mortality and maternal mortality or illness, such as preterm birth and preterm birth. is. The American Academy of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and their High-Risk Perinatal Medical Society, and the American Academy of Home Medicine are my organizations and encourage pregnant women to receive COV. Possible precautions Maintenance YR masking should maintain a social distance and stay at home if possible.Family members can also be vaccinated to help themselves

Get to know the facts about the Vax: Oklahoma doctors answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine Updated: May 22, 2021 12:21 pm CDT

KOCO 5 delivers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to local health professionals throughout the week. The questions I asked on Saturday are: Angelica says she is 5 months pregnant and wants to know if she has to wait until her baby is born. “Angelica, I see. Doctors understand you. Concerns. The first study did not test pregnant women because we usually do not test first. The study is currently pregnant women We found no evidence of harm to women or developing babies. What we know is that COVID-19 infection itself can cause inflammation of the placenta. It is a baby-feeding birth and is associated with both maternal mortality and morbidity or illness, as well as newborn premature birth and illness. And my organization, the American Academy of Family Physicians, recommends that pregnant women consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If you feel unsafe, follow all possible precautions and maintain masking. It is advisable to stay at home and stay at home. If possible, help your family get their own vaccinations and create a protective foam around you. You can, “said Dr. Rachel Franklin of OU Health. If they never leave the house. She also works outside every day, so she asked if she should get it. “Therefore, to address the first part of the question, senior shut-ins may be more protected from COVID-19 than the average person living a normal life. Visiting friends or I go to restaurants, etc. But whether it answers the door to get the delivery or sees a doctor, they probably somehow or somehow interact with the general public. Therefore, they are still advised to be vaccinated. Therefore, they are probably more protected than the average bear, but will probably be exposed to humanity at some point. So the second question The part is, “Oh, I work hard and I’m out every day. Do I need a vaccine?” So everyone understands that being outdoors makes you less susceptible to COVID-19. I think that there. Therefore, working outdoors or doing hard work outdoors is also a kind of protective factor, but in reality only during those outdoor working hours. Therefore, even if the person working outdoors decides to go to a bar, go to church, or meet his family later, they can still be exposed to the coronavirus. That’s why we recommend that you also vaccinate that person, “said Dr. Donna Tyunu of OU Health. Buddy asked about the lump in his armpit and when to see a doctor. All you need to know is that these vaccines deliver information to your immune system. After that, that information is cleared and the immune system works. The immune system is located in the lymph nodes of the body, from the front and back of the neck to the arms, armpits, and groin. You have lymph nodes throughout your body, and what they do is create antibodies and other factors that help them fight the infection. Also, when immune cells go out to find and fight the infection, they return it to the lymph nodes and destroy the infection. And when the lymph nodes are so busy, it swells. Therefore, vaccines are very similar to how to fight normal infections. You will notice that your lymph nodes are swollen, you may have had streptococcal pharyngitis before, and you may have felt swollen lymph nodes in this area. As with other lymph node swelling, I think it’s okay, especially if it’s soft and lasts less than 4 weeks. If it’s not soft at all, feels rubbery or stiff, or lasts for more than 4 weeks, it may be unrelated to the vaccine and you should see a doctor, “says Franklin.