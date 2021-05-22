How to enroll in COWIN.GOV.IN for Covid vaccines over 18 years





The deadly virus SARSCOV 2, which occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, is a member of the coronavirus family. Even 15 months after the catastrophic disaster, the virus does not need to be avoided now, or at least for the time being, controlled. The exact origin of the SARS COV2 virus is not yet known. From an expert’s point of view, the outbreak of the virus is a natural cause, and World Health Organization virologists who went to Wuhan to investigate the exact cause said the virus had jumped from wild animals (probably bats) to humans. I made it clear.

The disease caused by the SARS COV2 virus is COVID19. This is a highly contagious disease. The disease affects multiple organs in the human body, but the serious effects are primarily in the lungs. Currently, there are no drugs available to treat COVID 19, but all dark clouds have a silver lining. Vaccines are available in India that provide viable immunity to the disease. At the beginning of 2021, the Government of India announced two vaccines: COVISHIELD (Oxford University vaccine manufactured and distributed by the Indian Serum Institute of India) and COVAXIN (Indian vaccine designed, developed and distributed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with CSIR). ) Has been released. ). India is currently running one of the largest vaccination drives in the world.

What you need to register and book

Anyone responsible according to government-published guidelines can be vaccinated. However, there are some terms and conditions that you should consider before registering for vaccination. Anyone looking to be vaccinated against covid-19 must be an Indian citizen. The vaccination registration process is very simple and reliable. You can refer to any of the listed documents mentioned by the Government of India, even if you or the individual does not have a responsible ID. These are the recommended documents posted by the Government of India on the official covid-19 vaccine website.

Adher card.

driver’s license.

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labor.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card.

Official ID card issued to MP / MLA / MLC.

PAN card.

A passbook issued by a bank or post office.

passport.

Pension document.

A service ID card with a photo issued by a central / state government / PSU / public limited company to employees.

Voter ID.

A smart card issued by RGI under NPR.

If you are looking for a coronavirus vaccination, you can complete the above documents at the time of vaccination registration and vaccination. The following terms related to ID should not be ignored:

NOTE: The document must be authorized by the government of India. The document must have the picture of the person who possesses it. The document which doesn’t have a photograph of the possessor will be invalid for the registration. Document at the time of registration and at the time of vaccination must have to be the same. Two different identification documents will be considered invalid.

How to enroll for a vaccine over the age of 18 using Cowin.gov.in

To register for vaccination from Cowin.gov.in, first type “Cowin.gov.in” in the URL search bar in your computer or smartphone browser and press Enter / Search. The official Corvid homepage will be displayed on the screen.

Now the user needs to go to Registration / Sign In and go further in the registration process.

In desktop browsers, there is a registration / sign-in option at the top right of the official page. On android / IOS based smartphones, you will see the options after scrolling down the home page.

After clicking Register, the user must enter their mobile phone number.

Users get OTP with their registration number.

Enter the OTP number on the Cowin registration homepage and enter it.[確認]Click.

A new page will appear on the screen. Become a “registered member”.

Here, the user must provide various details such as the user’s name, ID, gender, date of birth, and so on.

After entering all the vaccination details, the user must click “Register”. The registration process takes place.

Upon successful completion of the registration process, users will be able to schedule vaccine reservations. Click Schedule Reservation to proceed to book your cavitation.

The Schedule option is next to the user’s registered name. Users also have the option of adding four more vaccination beneficiaries with their registration.

After clicking on a schedule, users will need to enter their local PIN code to find a nearby vaccination center. By entering the area pin code in the search box, users can see various vaccinations near their location. Search results for nearby vaccination centers are obtained based on the pin code.

Note that if a user sees a green slot in the vaccination center, that slot can choose vaccination. If you see a red slot with the BOOKED label, it means that there are no vaccination slots available for the day. Click the green tab to book a vaccination date.

The date and time of the vaccination appointment after selecting a specific vaccination center. The user must click Confirm to make an appointment for vaccination. Click Confirm to review the date and time and vaccination center you have selected.

How to enroll in a vaccine over the age of 18 using Aarogya Setu

First, the user needs to make sure that the Aarogya setu app is installed on their smartphone. If the user does not have the app, go to the Play Store and search for “Aarogya Setu” in the search bar. Download the app and complete the login / sign-up process with the app.

Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the “Vaccination” option. It’s at the top of the Aarogya Setu home screen.

In the next window, the user will need to enter their mobile number to proceed. Enter your mobile number and[続行]Click to confirm.

Aarogya Setu will send an OTP with the mobile phone number you entered. Enter the received OTP in the registration homepage of the Aarogya Setu app and click.

If the mobile number is confirmed successfully, a new window will appear in the Aarogya Setu app. Here, the user must enter various details such as ID proof (mainly ID proof number), user’s name, gender, date of birth and so on.

Enter all the required details requested by the Aarogya Setu app to complete the vaccination booking process. Click the submit button on the Aarogya Setu app to complete the registration.

After the registration process is completed successfully, the user should schedule a vaccination appointment date. Click the “Schedule of Vaccinations” button.

In the next window, users will need to enter their local PIN code to find a nearby vaccination center. Click Continue to find a vaccination center near you.

When you enter the area pin code, various vaccination centers will be displayed on the screen.

Select one of the vaccination centers of your choice from the available options.

This will show you all the available timings and vaccine availability on the screen.

Select the timing and vaccination center as needed and click Continue..

You will see a review of your booking. You can check the details on this screen.

After reviewing all the details, click Check the schedule..

Wait for a while until your request is fulfilled.

When completed Appointment was successfully scheduled message.

Frequently Asked Questions: Covid-19 Vaccine Registration for Over 18 Years

Can I get vaccinated without a reservation?

No one can be vaccinated without a reservation. To be vaccinated, you need to register on the Cowin site or the Aarogya Setu app. After successfully enrolling in any of the above media, the individual is responsible for obtaining a vaccination jab. Users need to keep in mind that they need to be in time for vaccination. Rural people, most often those with little internet knowledge, can register for vaccination at a nearby health care center. You will need to create a listed ID to complete the registration.

Is there a cost for vaccination?

For the time being, vaccinations are completely free at all government-approved vaccination centers. Anyone who is looking forward to getting a vaccine jab does not have to pay any amount for it. The Government of India provides free vaccination against covid-19. The government sets fixed rates for vaccines at private companies and private medical centers. All details on the prices of various vaccinations can be found on the official website of the Ministry of Health “Cowin”. In some large cities, paid vaccines are publicly available in private medical centers. Currently, there is a shortage of vaccines in India. People don’t have to panic because vaccine manufacturers are working day and night to accumulate vaccine supplies and meet current demand.

Can I choose the type of vaccine I want to get?

Users have the option of choosing vaccinations according to their preference. Currently, two vaccines are in circulation in India. These are Covishield and Covaxin. The “Kovaxin” vaccine produced by Bharat Biotechnology is limited in number due to its slow production and high demand. As a result, users may face difficulties in choosing “Covaxin” as their vaccine jab. The Government of India is working towards the availability of several other vaccines in India. A few days ago, Russia’s Sputnik V was registered as the third vaccine in India. Last week, Sputnik V’s second consignment arrived in India. In the coming months, India will have several other vaccines in the vaccine distribution.

If I am positive for Covid-19, can I get the vaccine?

If you are positive for covid-19, you will need to wait for vaccination until it becomes negative. People who test positive for coronavirus should wait at least 14 days before being vaccinated. If you are positive and go out to get the vaccine, you will infect others with the covid-19 virus. Isolate yourself for the highest 14 while positive for the virus, and wait for the covid symptoms to subside. If you receive a negative report, please have your covid-19 virus tested again. The Covid-19 vaccine is available free of charge.

Are vaccinations free at all vaccination centers?

Vaccines are free only at government-approved healthcare centers. Anyone can get a vaccine jab from a nearby government medical center without paying. Paid vaccines are only available at private hospitals and private medical cement companies with government price tags.

The last word

To date, more than 3.4 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID 19. And now India is experiencing a second wave of viruses. Daily cases increased four-fold as seen in the first wave. During such peaks, vaccination is the only way to avoid the disease. Along with vaccination, some other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, such as regular hand washing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, keep at least 6 feet away from others and wear a mask. And you should always follow strictly to cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing. Be careful after vaccination.

To date, approximately 187.5 million people have been vaccinated, of which approximately 40 million have been fully vaccinated. Due to the shortage of vaccines in India, the Government of India plans to provide Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. For this reason, Dr. Reddy’s pharmaceutical company is responsible for the management and distribution process. The government has promised that more than 2.6 billion vaccines will be available to Indians by the end of the year. Vaccines are the only hope to get out of this crisis. Studies by leading virologists show that at least 80 percent of people need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. This is an evil time that the whole world is experiencing, but we need to be patient and pay the utmost attention to the prescribed precautions. This tough time will eventually pass and you will be able to lead a simple and fearless life.