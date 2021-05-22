Kevin McCarthy may have had COVID-19 at his son’s wedding

Earlier this year, house minority leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican Bakersfield) said he had taken “every precaution” before attending, ignoring state rules. Maskless wedding reception For his son during the December surge of COVID-19 cases in California.

What McCarthy didn’t reveal when defending the San Luis Obispo County rally was that he later learned that he had tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says immune system Can produce antibodies One to three weeks after a person is infected with the coronavirus. According to experts, McCarthy was infectious, but may have been asymptomatic because he was mixed with family and others at the ceremony. According to experts, it could also mean that he was infected with the coronavirus at a wedding or long before the event, eliminating the risk of the coronavirus spreading to others. ..

McCarthy told The Times that the 13 families who attended the wedding on December 5 had been pre-tested for the virus and were “healthy and healthy at the time.” [were] Ours. “”

At the time of the event, the state mandated the masks needed for the wedding and banned the reception altogether.

Experts said the fact that McCarthy was unaware that he had previously been infected with the coronavirus emphasized the importance of following health orders and guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

“This highlights the fact that COVID is highly contagious, that is, if people are not masked, are not practicing physical distance, and the community is highly contagious. Nothing. Very likely to mix with people with symptoms. Dr. Robert Kim Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said:

“Whenever elected people try to emulate and follow the guidance that members need to follow, it always helps and supports public health guidance,” added Kim Farley. it was.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, warned that if infected, “it feels good before vaccination and can spread the coronavirus.”

“… It wouldn’t have been the best way to have a wedding at the peak of COVID,” she said.

McCarthy said he was in March I found out he was positive on the test He told reporters that a preoperative blood test found the antibody. He said he was shocked by the result, “I didn’t know it … No one on my staff got it.”

The house leader is Tested many times McCarthy believed that the virus was most likely infected within two months of the blood test. Someday infected Before and after the November 3 election, he didn’t answer the Times question about why he thought so.

Experts say that if you get infected with the virus in early November, it’s likely that the virus has disappeared by the time of your wedding.

McCarthy expressed his support for wearing masks in group settings and took steps recommended by other experts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.2 days before him Elbow surgery , He announced he had Received his first shot Of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A few weeks before his son’s wedding, the pandemic worsened in large areas of California, including San Luis Obispo County, and by early December the state was No second outing..

Wedding morning, McCarthy Mocking on Facebook Governor Gavin Newsom attended a party last month at a fine dining restaurant in The French Laundry, a maskless gathering of hypocrisy and elitist accusations.Newsom I apologize for the inconvenience later, But his presence at the party, Remember the campaign for him..

3 videos of McCarthy Marriage At the Kayukos Cass House, it is shown that more than a dozen attendees, including members of parliament, did not wear masks at the field ceremony. Participants can also be found in unmasked buildings — among them is a bride photographed to style her hair (the stylist in the shot is wearing a mask).

In one of the videos, the groom’s father in a black tie talks to a guest using a microphone. The wedding invitation shown in one of the videos shows that the celebration will continue.

In response to a question from the February Times, McCarthy said in an email statement The original plan for the wedding of 300 guests was abandoned, and the bride and groom decided to move forward with their parents, grandparents and sisters alone.

“We have taken all precautions to ensure a safe celebration — we started with a family of only 13 people,” the statement said. “We spent most of our time outdoors and had dinner in an almost completely open area after the ceremony. That day, except when we had to dry our makeup or when we were eating, we were indoors. I put on a mask with.