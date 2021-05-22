CDC says backyard chickens are behind another outbreak





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new research recommendations warning that backyard chickens are likely to be another major cause. Salmonella Occurs in dozens of states.According to the authorities, there were 163 reports of people who became ill due to the cause. Salmonella It is related to this outbreak. As of May 20, the outbreak included reports of illnesses across 43 states. Of the 163 cases, 34 were hospitalized as a result of Salmonella infection, but no deaths were reported. The CDC states that the number of people actually infected is likely to be “much higher” because most people recover spontaneously and do not see a doctor. in particular, CDC says One-third of the reported illnesses were associated with children under the age of five. The CDC states that backyard poultry, such as ducks and chickens, are a possible cause of this outbreak, based on interviews with several sick people. Healthy birds can carry the Salmonella virus and spread it to a wider environment. People who come into contact with birds and their habitats can be accidentally infected with the pathogen and become ill. Similar to previous Salmonella outbreaks involving backyard chickens, the CDC can help people reduce the risk of bacterial infection or spread, such as hand washing after touching chickens and environmental interactions. Explains that in detail. Similarly, the agency advises that children under the age of 5 should not be allowed access to birds and their habitats. A complete list of precautions and symptoms of Salmonella infection can be found on the CDC website. Here..

