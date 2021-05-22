In the United States, there were few safe nursing homes from COVID-19.Orange County Register, according to a federal survey

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that a few months after painfully revealing that older people are most likely to die of COVID-19, the overwhelming majority due to poor infection control. Multiple persistent outbreaks have occurred in the nursing home.

California was the 19th worst of the 50 states and District of Columbia with a persistent outbreak of COVID-19 that lasted more than five weeks from May 2020 to January 2021.

But there was no safe place. In the time frame surveyed, an astonishing 99.5% of American nursing homes monitored by the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center (CMS) had at least one outbreak, and 74% had three or more outbreaks.

“The collective nature of nursing homes with staff caring for multiple residents and residents sharing rooms and other communal spaces, and the high incidence in the surrounding community, are the risks of COVID-19 entering the home. It has the potential to increase (for example, through staff) and spread easily, “GAO said.

“Asymptomatic infections can continue to spread in the home without the virus being detected, which can further complicate nursing home efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infection. Evidence indicates that asymptomatic infections may contribute to the development of COVID-19 in nursing homes. “

Lack of personal protective equipment can also increase risk, exacerbating staffing issues such as frequent turnover and illness-induced staffing during pandemics, making it difficult to adhere to infection control practices. A Nursing Home official said.

In a series of studies over the past year, GAO found that many nursing home staff were hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This can complicate infection control efforts and consumers cannot easily determine the number of residents. Staff are vaccinated at each nursing home.

John Dicken, director of GAO’s healthcare team, said: “We encouraged the CMS to report vaccination rates for staff and home residents so that consumers, families and the CMS itself can better understand which facilities are more likely to occur. Become.”

The CMS is working on that recommendation. It is responsible for ensuring that 15,500 Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing homes in the United States, which accommodate 1.4 million seniors and vulnerable people, meet federal quality standards. However, GAO found that government agencies seemed reluctant to crack down on homes after discovering infection control issues.

Commercial and non-profit

Whether the nursing homes were for-profit or non-profit did not seem to differ in the severity and number of outbreaks of COVID-19 they suffered, but the size of the facility was large.

GAO found that protracted nursing homes are likely to have more beds than homes with short-term outbreaks.

Nursing home officials say that when COVID-19 invades a home (which is likely to occur when the community has a high infection rate), it quickly tests infected residents and staff before infecting others. The ability to identify and separate was very important. However, asymptomatic infections made it more difficult.

In California, state data show that nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 deaths were in people over the age of 65.

“This analysis highlights the challenges faced by most nursing homes in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. It responds to recurring incidents, many of which continue to spread over weeks and are characterized by a large number of cases and deaths. That’s what GAO says.

But even before the pandemic, another study by GAO found that California nursing homes had the worst track record in the country when it came to infection prevention issues.

Golden state discoloration

A federal surveyor was looking at a certified nursing home assistant in a nursing home in California coughing and feeling sick. She had been ill with fever, diarrhea, cough and runny nose for at least two days, she told a federal surveyor. Still she was frail and worked with older people.

Another nursing assistant at the same facility was unable to properly clean her hands while caring for an incontinence patient, creating the potential for the spread of illness and infection. The other seven employees had not been screened for tuberculosis before being hired. Others who were not vaccinated against the flu did not wear face masks.

Despite these issues, and despite the facility’s “behavioral patterns,” GAO found that federal authorities did not initiate enforcement measures against the nursing home.

In California, 1,174 nursing homes were surveyed, of which 60.6% were said to be deficient in infection prevention and control over the course of a year. This is the worst in the country, well above the national average of 39.6% and Rhode Island’s 3.8%.

But it’s not just about big and small conditions. Other large states performed much better than California. In New York, only 21.2% of nursing homes were cited to prevent infection during the study. In Texas, it was 48.2%. In Florida, 43%. Pennsylvania, 45.9%.

According to GAO, most nursing homes had flawed infection control before the pandemic, and half had persistent problems. Nevertheless, 99% of these defects were classified as “non-critical” and enforcement measures were very rare, only 1%.

“A minority minority will take coercive action, which may sometimes be effective — the house may have taken steps to improve things — but in many cases surveillance There was a real revocation, “Dicken said.

Under the microscope

GAO has taken a deeper look into California and three other states to understand exactly why nursing homes are having bigger than average problems. Are there any underestimations or inconsistencies in data collection between states? Is the inspection process different? The probe is in progress and will be released later this year.

Dicken and his colleagues also analyze this once-in-a-century pandemic to extract a comprehensive set of lessons learned, especially related to nursing homes. New Themes: The Importance of Having Solid Real-Time Data to Guide Policymaking in Dynamic Situations, and Making Data Transparent for Everyone to Access, Analyze, and Understand The importance of that. They are trying to understand the impact of social distance and visit restrictions on mental health and the impact of federal discontinuation of testing on quality of care.

This task is very important because the virus does not go away, even though COVID-19 infections are declining in the United States as millions of people are vaccinated. At best, it is expected to shrink to a flu-like rate — and flu kills tens of thousands each year, making older people particularly vulnerable.

“Challenging the real issues of resident care and infection control is really an undercut theme,” Dicken said.