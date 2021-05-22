California, Texas, New York, Florida: Comparison of COVID rates

Perhaps no other state represents a red-blue division as deeply democratic California and New York, and Republican-run Texas and Florida. And from mask rules to closures to online schools, their approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is quite different: Golden and Empire while Sunshine and Lone Star are on the front lines for reopening. The state is more active in public health obligations.

But there is one thing they are currently sharing. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 case rates have declined, especially last month in all four major states in the United States. And experts say their similar fate cannot be easily explained by the success of the vaccine.

Catherine Troisi, a professor of community health epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center, said: “But we haven’t vaccinated everyone and haven’t got herd immunity. That’s probably not the perfect answer.”

The answer to what is pushing down infection rates in the states that define the complete inequality of the country is more than a quest for political bragging rights. It helps identify sound strategies for the next public health crisis.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said the decline in case rates reflects many things. How many illnesses there are in the community and more people can become more resistant as they recover from the infection. Immunization rates; and viral variants.

He said Florida, which has the highest case rate of the four major states, has just recovered after the March surge, which peaked in mid-April. However, he remains a little confused as to why Texas has followed a similar downtrend as California, but the new infection rate is still higher than in the Golden State.

“For some reason Texas skated,” Rutherford said.

Here’s a comparison of the four large states:

Infection rate : Like the other states, all four major states suffered a fatal surge during the winter, but California was the hardest hit.The· 7-day moving average number of cases per 100,000 According to the CDC, it surged to 114 in California in January. It reached 95 in New York, 82 in Florida and 79 in Texas. However, California also has the sharpest decline in case numbers and currently boasts the lowest rate of only 1.3. Currently, this rate is 6.5 in Texas, 9.5 in New York, and 13.8 in Florida, but all of these spikes have been reduced due to lower case rates this year.

: California is also the best Vaccination rate According to the CDC, 54% of the total population in the big powers received at least one shot, compared to 53% in New York, 47% in Florida and 42% in Texas. Obligation of mask : In California in June 2020, most people outside the home needed a face mask for everyone up to the age of two. Earlier this month, rules were relaxed to prevent fully vaccinated people from using face covers outdoors except in the crowd. The state has postponed new CDC guidance until June 15 that vaccination can be maskless, except in some indoor environments such as public transport. New York has replaced the 13-month Maskman date similar to California on Wednesday with new CDC guidance. Texas will end its eight-month mask requirements on March 10, and as of Friday, will fine local agencies attempting to impose them. Florida had no state mask requirements. On May 3, all local COVID restrictions and mask requirements were suspended across the state.

: California will postpone the state’s color-coded gradual business capacity limits and the significant elimination of most other factors until June 15, and relax mask rules. New York took a similar step on Wednesday. Texas lifted its capacity limits on March 10. Florida lifted all local COVID-19 restrictions on May 3rd. school: Schools across the country were closed due to COVID-19 hitting the country in the spring of 2020, but it has not been found to promote community infections and many schools have partially or partially children last fall We have resumed a full return to the classroom. California takes the longest to fully reopen schools, with less than one of the four districts operating entirely face-to-face rather than partially or completely remote. Approximately one of New York’s four districts is fully face-to-face, 78% of Texas’s districts are fully open, but all Florida schools are fully open.

What to do with all that? According to Rutherford, a widespread infection in Southern California, the epicenter of the state’s winter surge, could have left so much immunity that it slowed the spread of the virus as it began to recover from the virus. Post-infection immunity may also have slowed the spread in other states.

The sharp decline in infection rates began long before vaccines became widely available. Troisi said current vaccination rates are not high enough to stop the spread of the virus, and children under the age of 12 remain unqualified for the vaccine.

Rutherford said it was one of the reasons Governor Gavin Newsom supported plans to postpone the relaxation of vaccination mask rules until mid-June. This will allow more people to get shots. It is unclear what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus. This is so-called “herd immunity” and may require 70-80% vaccination. However, the more people who take a shot, the closer the shot will be.

“It will bring us much closer to herd immunity,” Rutherford said. “These are unknown seas.”

Experts like Troisi continue to be confused by the trajectory of similar cases in large states, despite the vastly different rules. But she said that not all state people get clues from the state capital. When Texas lifted the Maskman date in March, she said, “I predicted more incidents.”

“We didn’t see it,” Troisi said. “But certain segments of the population will continue to wear masks, even if they don’t need them.”

“It looked like the same number of people were wearing them,” she said when exercising in the gym after the recent relaxation of mask rules by the CDC. However, she added from the data that “how much it stopped sending” and “difficult to understand.”

She also shows that mobile phone geolocation data shows that people spend more time outdoors, where virus infections are rare, which can also contribute to lower case rates. Said. She said experts were still confused as to why the deadly 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic ended abruptly a year after the absence of the vaccine.

“This is a new virus,” Troisi said. “This virus surprised us. In conclusion, I don’t know if I have a complete idea of ​​what’s going on.”