Wisconsin herd immunity may come this fall: DHS officials





paper Wisconsin may not reach herd immunity with COVID-19 until fall if vaccination rates continue to decline, state health official leaders say. Julie Willems van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of Health Services, said earlier this spring that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, which would benchmark by July. He said it could be reached. However, vaccination rates have dropped dramatically since then. The Ministry of Health told The Associated Press in an interview this week that the number of shots given early in January, February and March was increasing by 1% to 2% daily. She said the sector is currently seeing a weekly increase of 1%. At this rate, she said, it would probably fall before the state reached the 70% level. As of Thursday, 40% of the state’s eligible population had been fully vaccinated. “If you keep the pace of 1 percentage point a week, in another example, by July, you’ll probably reach 70, 80 percent, like September or October,” she said. “It will take more time.” Van Dyck said a guideline issued earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that vaccinated people can remove masks in almost all outdoor and indoor settings, but the worst of the pandemic is over. Take shots or wear masks admitted that they may come to think they don’t need it. She said they put themselves and other unvaccinated people at risk of getting sick. “This isn’t over,” Van Dyck said. “If you are walking around without a mask and without vaccination, you risk yourself and others with whom you are involved .. If you need an armor suit against (COVID-19), We really know that vaccines do that. “ The Deputy Secretary added that he was surprised at how impatient the public was with the changes to the COVID-19 protocol. She said the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had never been seen until 2019, and researchers and scientists are learning about it on the fly. Free Download: Get the latest news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android “What I underestimated was how impatient the public is with new science,” she said. “People want answers. They want black and white answers. They want them now. They want them to be consistent. And we Almost all of it is impossible with a new virus pandemic because I don’t have the knowledge. People like me are often blamed for flip-flops and message inconsistencies. , Because the message from 3 weeks ago no longer applies based on what we know. “

