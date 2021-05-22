The CDC report first ranked Arizona for COVID-19 vaccination in smaller rural counties | Sedona.Biz





Almost 60% of adults in the seven counties were vaccinated until April 10.

Phoenix az (May 22, 2021)-Arizona ranks higher than any other state in the proportion of adults vaccinated with COVID-19 in smaller rural counties, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is ranked in. CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports It turns out that 59% of the Navajo, Apache, Gila, Santa Cruz, Graham, Lapas, and Greenlee counties over the age of 18 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of April 10. It was. This is 156,182 people. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), said: ). “Local governments are boots for public health in Arizona and have been working hard to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine has the greatest impact.” Gila County has gained national attention by rapidly advancing the vaccine prioritization phase and initiating vaccination of all persons over the age of 18 by early March. Navajo Nation, which includes most of Navajo and Apache counties, reported in late April that more than half of its adult population had been vaccinated with COVID-19, and more than 100,000 were fully vaccinated this month. I reported that.Meanwhile, in Santa Cruz County Highest vaccination rate in the state.. The proportion of people vaccinated in small rural counties in Arizona was well above the national average of 38.9%. In most states, vaccination in counties considered rural in the CDC report followed more urban counties. In Arizona, 43.9% of people over the age of 18 were vaccinated with COVID-19 in the Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai, Yuma, Mojave, Coconino, and Cochise counties. The national average for these regions was 45.7%. This is the second time in the last few months that Arizona’s vaccination efforts have been favorably mentioned in CDC publications. March, Weekly morbidity and mortality reports Rank Arizona as the Best State For getting the COVID-19 vaccine to a vulnerable community. To date, 3,169,782 people in Arizona, including 2,660,462 fully vaccinated people, have received 5,599,098 safe, highly effective and free COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination is readily available in hundreds of locations around Arizona, including independent pharmacies, grocery pharmacies, clinics, and state sites. The Pfizer vaccine is available to people over the age of 12, while other vaccines are available to people over the age of 18. ADHS coordinated with the state health department to ensure that the Pfizer vaccine is available to residents of all counties. To find a location that includes a location that offers a particular vaccine, visit the following website: azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinations, please visit: azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines..

