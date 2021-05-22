Increased antibacterial gene load in patients with cirrhosis and patients with IBD and other diseases







The issuer: Source: Bajaj J. et al. Abstract 352. Place of presentation: Gastrointestinal Disease Week; May 21-24, 2021 (virtual conference). Disclosure: Bajaj reports funding / research support from Cosmo, Grifols, Mallinckrodt, Sequana Medical, and Valeant.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Patients with liver cirrhosis are richer in beta-lactamase, vancomycin, and quinolone genes in the intestinal flora than patients with inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes, according to the Gastroenterological Disease Week announcement. It was. “We found that patients with cirrhosis have a much higher burden of antibiotic resistance genes in the gut microbiota compared to other chronic diseases, which means they are at increased risk of developing poor outcomes. Is alarming. ” Jasmohan Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG, AGAF, Helio Gastrointestinal Diseases.. “It may be due to a combination of decreased liver function, local and systemic immune responses, repeated contact with medical facilities, and the use of antibiotics.” Bajaj and his colleagues, associate professors at Virginia Commonwealth University and McGuire VA Medical Center, enrolled 163 outpatients with cirrhosis who had not undergone IBD, primary sclerosing cholangitis, or dialysis. 37% of these patients had diabetes. According to Bajaj, there was no exposure or hospitalization to other antibiotics. Jasmohan Bajaj

Researchers used metagenomics to evaluate collected and mapped stools. Comprehensive antibiotic resistance database For the antibacterial resistance gene family. They compared cirrhosis, IBD, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with available metagenomic data to determine abundance, type, and differences between groups. The researchers also examined only diabetes and cirrhosis vs. diabetes. Bajaj and colleagues used permutational multivariate analysis of Distributed (PERMANOVA) / Principal coordinate analysis and DESeq2 to compare the abundance of antibiotic resistance between cirrhosis and IBD, CKD and diabetes. For all four studies, researchers compared individual genes using the Kruskal-Wallis test, which corrected the effect size and false discovery rate of linear discriminant analysis. To determine the individual disease of the antibiotic resistance gene, they used machine learning with random forest analysis. The results showed a significant difference between the abundance of antibiotic resistance genes between cirrhosis and IBD, CKD and diabetes. According to DESeq2, patients with cirrhosis had higher abundance of beta-lactamase, vancomycin, and quinolone antibiotic resistance genes compared to other diseases. The Kruskal-Wallis results showed a higher abundance of vancomycin, quinolones, macrolides, and beta-lactamase in cirrhosis compared to other diseases. Bajaj and his colleagues found a better isolation of cirrhosis in random forest analysis compared to other diseases, stating that the area under the curve was 0.99, the accuracy was 0.98, and the true positive rate for cirrhosis was 98%. I did.

