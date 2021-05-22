32-year-olds can book Covid jabs today as the rollout becomes a “gang buster”

The NHS has confirmed that people over the age of 32 can book vaccines today.
Health Minister Matt Hancock tweeted that the deployment would be “fussed” as the vaccine program moved to a younger age group on Saturday.
The NHS England is rolling out the first dose of the vaccine to the next age group shortly after announcing that people over the age of 34 can be vaccinated.
Officials had previously said that a 32-year-old kid could expect to receive a text recommending booking on Monday, but an opportunity came earlier on the weekend’s jab boost.
The Health Service Vaccine Reservation website was updated on Saturday to extend jab reservations to 32 years old, and anyone planning to be 32 years old by July 1 is eligible to book slots.
The government is on track to reach the goal of vaccination of all adults by July, allowing an additional million people in their thirties to book their first shot from the NHS website from 7:00 am Become.
This is because the NHS England is set to give more than 50 million doses to date, with more than 40% of adults giving both jabs and 70% giving at least one dose.
People aged 33 will receive a text recommending that they book their vaccinations from Saturday, and people aged 32 will receive a message from Monday, but eligible age groups are now encouraged to book online.
People over the age of 34 said Thursday that it was their turn to book a slot for the jab as the deployment was speeded up to tackle the Indian variant of Covid-19.
According to the NHS, 2.6 million reservations have already been made since the eligibility was expanded to people under the age of 40 about a week ago.
Hancock said expanding the rollout to ages 32 and 33 is “a tremendous step forward in the largest and most successful vaccination program in NHS history” and gets a jab when contacted. I urged people to do it.
Hancock added: “It provides over 50 million jabs across the UK at super-fast speeds and we will vaccinate everyone by July.
“The vaccine has already saved the lives of thousands of people, and it is much less likely that they will develop symptoms or be hospitalized if they are vaccinated with jabs.”
Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of the NHS, said more than half of people between the ages of 35 and 39 now have their first jab.
“Today, the largest NHS vaccination program in history marks a new milestone by passing through 50 million life-saving jabs delivered across the UK.”
Dr. Nikie Kanani, GP and National Medical Director of Primary Care, reminded people that they can accept jab offers at any time.
Dr. Kanani said: “It’s great to see so many people come forward very quickly to get a life-saving Covid vaccine.
“The offer will not disappear, so if you are eligible and have not booked, please go ahead and book.
“It’s safe and effective and protects you and the people around you.”
With the advice of the government and the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), people over the age of 50 and clinically vulnerable people have also accelerated the second dose to combat the epidemic of Indian variants. I am.
Eligible and pregnant women under the age of 39 will be provided with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine according to the recently updated JCVI guidance.
The NHS is calling on everyone who is eligible to jab in one of its 1,600 locations nationwide.
The text invitation will be displayed as an alert from “NHSvaccine”. This includes a web link to the NHS website for booking reservations.
If you can’t go online, you can call the service at 119 to book a jab instead.
