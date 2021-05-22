Wisconsin exceeds 5 million COVID-19 dose milestones

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – State health officials report that Wisconsin is currently receiving more than 5,000,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Our calculations show that the state has crossed the milestone in 160 days. Wisconsin may have passed a milestone on Friday, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report is updated once a day while vaccinated reports continue to reach the state. The latest report shows that state doses are less than 5,000 doses. Apart from hitting milestones.

The DHS reports that more than 40% (40.7% to be exact) of Wisconsinites are currently fully vaccinated. This is 2,370,785 out of 2,711,708 vaccinated at least once (46.6% of the state’s population). According to the state, within the last 24 hours, 14,437 people have completed the regimen and an additional 27,403 have started the vaccine series.

State health officials have previously stated that 70% of Wisconsin’s population needs to be vaccinated to obtain herd immunity. Initially, health officials said the state could reach a milestone by July, but unless current immunization rates rise, the state will not appear to reach it until September or October. It has said.

More than a week after the Pfizer vaccine became available to children aged 12 to 15 years, more than 13% of that age group still receive a single vaccine. Over 30% (30.2%) of ages 16 and 17 were available more than a month ago, so they started a vaccination regimen and 22.1% completed vaccination.

Vaccination by age group (And will increase from Friday)

12-15: 13.1% received (+1.2) /0.0% complete (currently not eligible for a second dose prior to June 3)

16-17: 30.2% received (+0.4) / 22.1% completed (+0.4)

18-24: 36.5% received (+0.3) / 29.4% completed (+0.3)

25-34: 42.7% received (+0.3) / 36.0% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 51.0% received (+0.3) / 44.0% completed (+0.4)

45-54: 53.2% received (+0.3) / 46.3% completed (+0.4)

55-64: 64.1% received (+0.2) / 57.0% completed (+0.4)

65 years of age or older: 82.7% received (+0.1) / 78.4% completed (+0.1)

Vaccination by gender

Woman: 49.8% received (+0.2) / 44.0% completed (+0.2)

male: 42.7% received (+0.3) / 36.9% completed (+0.3)

This week we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the proportion of people vaccinated in our corner of Wisconsin. Many factors may contribute to this, such as starting vaccinations for teens and pre-teens. Outreach initiatives And Incentive Mask requirements have been lifted for people to be vaccinated and for those who are fully vaccinated (In most situations). The total vaccinations by county are in the table later in this article.

The majority of people vaccinated with Wisconsin received the Pfizer vaccine (2,707,792 doses), but Moderna is more than 500,000 behind (2,117,431). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is followed up with 198,318 inoculations. Keep in mind that it was approved months after Pfizer and Moderna, was a single dose, and was temporarily discontinued due to concerns about blood clotting.

Incident and death

Cases of new coronavirus remained low, with a 7-day average decreasing to 337 for 7 consecutive days. On Saturday, the DHS reported 293 new cases out of 3,891 results for people who were tested or tested positive for the first time. This is a daily positive rate of 7.53%, but the state looks at all tests (including those tested multiple times) and uses different metrics, which averages a 7-day positive rate of 2.6% from that day. Before measuring that it is stable. This is less than the 3% that health officials want to see to consider the spread of controlled viruses.

Saturday also had less than 500 new cases of the virus causing COVID-19 for seven consecutive days.

The DHS has added three more to the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,989. The 7-day average is one day after the number of people decreased from 5 to 4 per day and increased from 4 to 5 in the past week. Mortality remains flat at 1.15% of all cases of coronavirus.

The total number of cases and deaths in the county is given later in this article.

The proportion of people who recovered from the coronavirus increased from one-tenth to 97.8% of all cases, close to 595,000 (594,611) of the known 608,285 cases. Some of these people were asymptomatic and tested positive, but others spent weeks in the hospital and still felt the protracted effects. This is known as a “long haul carrier”. According to DHS, an additional 6,387 people (1.1% of all known cases) are believed to be active.

Hospitalizations are above average, and DHS reports that 56 people have been admitted to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, compared to an average of 62 hospitalizations over the past 7 days. A total of 30,620 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalization

The· Wisconsin Hospital Association There were 262 COVID-19 patients in a state hospital on Friday, 76 of whom were reported to be in the intensive care unit. Since Thursday, the number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by three, but overall the number of patients receiving treatment has decreased by seven.

Thirteen hospitals in the Fox Valley area are treating a total of 16 COVID-19 patients, five more than Thursday. There are three people in ICU. For the first time in over a week, a COVID-19 patient received intensive care at a hospital in the Valley area.

There are 27 COVID-19 patients in 10 hospitals in the North-East region, the same number as Thursday. Eleven are in the ICU and have another patient since Thursday.

The DHS reports new hospitalizations daily, but the number of WHAs takes into account discharges and deaths.

Total county vaccinations on Saturday

County (population) (healthy area) Received at least one dose (% of pop)

+% Change from Friday Done (% of pop)

+% Change from Friday Brown (264,542) (NE) 121,518 (45.9%) (+ 0.2) 109,341 (41.3%) (+ 0.2) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 20,764 (41.5%) (+ 0.2) 18,424 (36.8%) (+ 0.2) Dodge (87,839) 32,784 (37.3%) (+ 0.2) 29,052 (33.1%) (+ 0.2) By (27,668) (NE) 17,313 (62.6%) (+ 0.3) 15,938 (57.6%) (+ 0.4) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40,734 (39.4%) (+ 0.2) 36,193 (35.0%) (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 3,586 (39.8%) (+ 0.1) 3,353 (37.2%) (+ 0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,755 (40.9%) (-0.4) 1,640 (38.%) (-0.3) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,655 (40.5%) (+ 0.2) 6,951 (36.8%) (+ 0.3) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 7,921 (38.8%) (+ 0.1) 7,395 (36.2%) (+ 0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,763 (44.0%) (+ 0.2) 31,573 (40.0%) (+ 0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,599 (38.7%) (+ 0.2) 14,132 (35.0%) (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,154 (47.3%) (+ 1.5) 1,937 (42.5%) (+ 0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,843 (39.1%) (+ 0.1) 13,764 (36.3%) (+ 0.2) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 84,856 (45.2%) (+ 0.2) 74,027 (39.4%) (+ 0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,952 (34.1%) (+ 0.3) 12,626 (30.9%) (+ 0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52,005 (45.1%) (+ 0.1) 45,662 (39.6%) (+ 0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,882 (39.0%) (+ 0.2) 17,694 (34.7%) (+ 0.2) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 7,889 (32.3%) (+ 0.2) 7,330 (30.0%) (+ 0.2) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 74,911 (43.6%) (+ 0.2) 66,561 (38.7%) (+ 0.2) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 213,712 (45.1%) (+ 0.2) 193,783 (40.9%) (+ 0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 232,063 (42.2%) (+ 0.2) 205,550 (37.4%) (+ 0.2) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 2,711,708 (46.6%) (+ 0.3) 2,370,785 (40.7%) (+ 0.2)

State health authorities CDC Vaccine Finder website To make it easier to find and schedule an appointment near you.

click here A guide to the First Alert Vaccine Team on Vaccine Clinics and Vaccine Vaccines. It contains a phone number, a website for making reservations, and information about free rides to reservations.

Saturday county vaccination total is in progress (Counties with new cases or deaths are shown in bold) *

Wisconsin

Upper Peninsula of Michigan **

* Cases and deaths are from the Daily DHS COVID-19 Report and may differ from your local health department number. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health did not publish a report on Sunday.