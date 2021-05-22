What can we learn from past campaigns by calling for fresh COVID vaccine ads?

Public health experts are calling for an urgent reconsideration of public awareness campaigns related to the deployment of the Australian coronavirus vaccine.

Some have turned to the effectiveness of the country’s infamous HIV / AIDS Reaper campaign since the 1980s.

But not everyone is convinced. The largest support group for HIV-infected people said the Grim Reaper campaign pushed the LGBT community to the limit.

One-third of Australians are unlikely to get vaccinated

Since the deployment of the country’s COVID-19 began in February, jOnly 13 percent of the population rolled up their sleeves.

Recent survey conducted by Age and Sydney Morning Herald found Almost one-third of Australians are unlikely to get a jab.

Does the country need a new advertising campaign as less than 13% of Australia's adult population is vaccinated?

It has also recently been reported that more than one million doses have been left unused and monopolized the news headlines, making it more effective to ensure that Australians are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Awareness campaign is required.

Bill Bowtell, who spearheaded the public health message on HIV / AIDS, believes that large-scale advertising campaigns to convince Australians who are reluctant to get jabs are paramount.

He said the Grim Reaper campaign, which helped produce from the 80’s, was very impressive and influential.

“It was also one of the many campaigns generated at the time that spread to the most affected communities, the general public, advocating behavioral change,” Bowtell told ABC News Breakfast.

Bill Bowtell believes that prominent Australians should be at the forefront of the COVID vaccination campaign, not politicians. ((( ABC News: Daniel Farmer

He believes it worked because no politician was found anywhere. It was a deliberate choice.

“Because politicians are not the people we currently need to sell messages about vaccination in Australia.

“We need to learn from what happened at that time. We needed to convince people to adopt very serious behavioral changes such as sexual behavior and drug use against the virus, and there was no vaccine. [for] After that. “

“I wish we had [vaccine] But we needed to drive a change in behavior, which was a very tough sale. “

However, the campaign has also been criticized for causing fear and hostility towards members of the Australian LGBT community and HIV-positive people.

Grim Reaper’s advertising campaign ran for three weeks in 1987 as follows:

Initially, only homosexuals and IV drug users were killed by AIDS. But now we all know that it can be devastating.

Grim Reaper was used in a controversial 1987 television ad to warn people of the dangers of AIDS. ((( NACAIDS

Professor Ron Penny, an immunologist who treated the first case of HIV in Australia, said Later on, he said the Grim Reaper ad unintentionally downplayed gay men. What he later regretted.

“The downside was that Grim Reaper came to be equated with gay men instead of Grim Reaper, which we unintentionally created. [the belief] Some say that grim reaper is not the harvest of the dead, but the people infected with HIV. “

Fear appeal communication style

Tom van Laer is an associate professor of narratology at the University of Sydney.

He said the HIV / AID health communication campaign used what was called a “fear complaint” to scare the public to practice safe sex.

Dr. Vanler said it wasn’t until the early 2000s that scholars studying persuasion and communication realized that there was a big mistake in their horror complaints.

“These early HIV / AIDS campaigns mentioned this new illness, but they didn’t even mention what people should do: practice safe sex,” he said. I did.

Dr. Tom van Laer is an ad hoc consultant for M & C Saatchi who creates the COVID-19 communication campaign for Vic Health. ((( Credit: Louise Cooper

“It didn’t even tell people, that’s what you have to do.”

He explains that if the fear is too high, the public can go into something like a protective mode and deny that it can be affected by the disease.

He believes that the only way fear complaints can work to change people’s behavior is that fear is moderate rather than extreme.

“What happens when people are very scared is that they start looking for scapegoats.

“And that’s exactly what happened in the 80’s. Well, it’s just LGBTQIA + people, it’s gay … it doesn’t apply to us. It’s a gay illness.”

How did the Grim Reaper ad affect LGBT groups?

David Menadue first became HIV positive in Australia in the early 80’s.

Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine:

He believes that one of the biggest problems with this ad is that the Grim Reaper’s expression of death recreated some of the most serious experiences of those suffering from illness.

“Many people suffering from HIV looked a little dead and a little corpse because they had lost a lot of fat and muscle and facial fat,” he said.

“So we hated it. We hated it because it was stigmatized. It suggested that we were a precursor to illness.”

David Menadue remembers being forced to leave the gay bar in the 80’s after the advertisement for Grim Reaper HIV / AIDs. ((( ABC

Menadue is convinced that the Grim Reaper was a mistake.

“Some people thought it awakened people to the reality of HIV, and [they] After that, I took it more seriously. But in my view, it’s not necessarily a particularly healthy reaction if you’re going to scare people. “

“When you act in fear of people, they sometimes behave absurdly, and that’s what happened in response to HIV, especially we feel after 1987.”

“Some of us thought this grim reaper was us. They weren’t just afraid of the associated HIV, they were afraid of people infected with HIV. doing.”

After the ad, Menadue said people were afraid of people infected with HIV. He said it changed his life.

He recalls being told to leave the gay bar in the late 80’s because he was infected with HIV and was under pressure on the gay community due to the Grim Reaper campaign.

“They started resenting us because they thought we were bringing all this bad reputation to the gay community,” he said.

“I experienced things at a gay bar where people approached me and asked me to leave.”

“This was in the late 80’s people weren’t familiar with, I refused to leave, and I had a group of supportive friends around me, they told the guy, But that’s what happened to people, it’s scary. “

Stigma lasts for decades

Aaron Cogle, Executive Director of the National Association of People with HIV Australia, believes he has learned a lot since the 1980s to help improve his campaign message.

“Communities that have reached their limits often bear the heaviest burden of disease epidemics because of social inequality,” he said.

Kogle believes that due to social inequality, marginalized communities often bear the heaviest burden of disease epidemics. ((( Provided by: NAPWHA

He believes that campaigns that stigmatize certain communities by characterizing them as blaming them will enhance social exclusion. Mr. Cogle said stigma would make it difficult to respond to epidemics.

“We need people to trust their healthcare providers and be able to move forward with tests, vaccinations and treatments as needed. Blame and blame the community makes people safe for them. Create an environment where you can’t do this without fear. “

Last year’s report Gay and bisexual men still You have to fight the stigma.

It said that even though only 5% of the participants in the study were HIV positive, more than 70% were stigmatized for the possible risk of HIV.

Community-led public health approach

Menadue believes the government’s subsequent HIV / AIDS campaign was far more successful than the first Grim Reaper ad.

The federal government at the time worked with HIV / AIDS community groups, healthcare professionals, and researchers.

The government has taken steps such as universal and anonymous HIV / AIDS testing, educational campaigns in consultation with public and high-risk groups, promotion of condom use, and sexual safety planning.

He praised the latter approach from former Federal Health Minister Neil Brewet and his adviser Boutel.

He believes there has been greater effort to involve community leaders and affected groups in public health responses.

“The next government-involved campaign was the bed campaign,” he said.

“There were probably 50 beds on the screen. If you had a couple in the bed and recently slept unprotected with someone, how can you tell where they used to sleep?”

Mendaue said the campaign highlighted the risk of unprotected sex, but the Grim Reaper campaign did not.

“The problem with it was that it scared everyone, but didn’t follow up. This is what you need to protect yourself from HIV.”

“The bed campaign gave you a better idea that it’s mainly about sex, not perfect. It’s about protecting yourself when you have sex, so condoms. Please use. “