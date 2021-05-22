Time, money, and promotion of new vaccinations

In the United States, the COVID-19 vaccine is free, but it turns out that money is still a major barrier to vaccination.

Vaccines are not expensive, but it still takes time to get an injection and recover from side effects. For working adults, that may mean taking a break from work — and that’s not something everyone can afford.

According to new people, blacks and Hispanics are particularly concerned about the trade-off between missing a job and vaccination. Results obtained from A study published by the Kaiser Family Foundation this week. People in both demographics are more likely to work at lower wages than white people and may not offer as much paid leave due to illness or the like.

These results provide a fairly clear way to move forward in boosting vaccination coverage. If a company wants its employees to be vaccinated, they have to pay for it.Alternatively, the state can require businesses to provide paid vacation — as in New York, it is now guaranteed. Employees on paid leave of up to 4 hours To get vaccinated.

Not surprisingly, employees like this idea. Among unvaccinated employed adults, a significant proportion say they are more likely to be vaccinated if their employer offers a bonus or takes a vacation. Others say that if an employer works with a vaccine, they are more likely to get the vaccine. Researchers have found that these methods are particularly effective among Hispanic employees.

This is a crucial demographic for public health workers to reach. People identified as Hispanic or Latino are three times more likely to be hospitalized than white non-Hispanic people. According to the CDC.. They are more than twice as likely to die of illness.

Now some companies We already offer incentivesDistribute vaccine bonuses and bring mobile clinics for employees. That’s great, and similar efforts, whether by private sector, community groups, or government, can make a difference in the actual vaccination of people in the United States.

The pace of vaccination has slowed. I really want The vaccine already has at least one inoculation. As a result, some people really don’t want the vaccine, while others are “waiting and seeing” and getting stuck. Overall, the number of people in the “wait and see” category has declined since December, when the first vaccine began to be delivered in the United States. Currently it is about 15 percent.

When it reaches 15%, the United States can be much closer to its goal of vaccination of 70% of the population by July 4. This is an achievement that can prevent the future surge of COVID-19. Health experts say..

In other words Reach the people where they are Even if they are working hard on where they are now, it is even more important now.

I’ll explain what else is happening this week.

PS (A): To emphasize this again, the vaccine is free.If you are charged for the vaccine, the government will I really want to know..If you are charged, you You should be able to get that money back..

the study

A new coronavirus detected in a patient in a Malaysian hospital.The source may be a dog

In 2017 and 2018, the virus was detected in some pneumonia patients in Malaysian hospitals. This could be a new coronavirus that has spent time on dogs. The virus has not yet been classified as a human pathogen, but researchers are looking at this coronavirus and other viruses that may appear around the world. (My Kelly Duckleph / NPR)

You can’t tell by numbers when the pandemic is over

This pandemic is a nuisance, and so will its end. As we learn to live with the disease and vaccinations increase, so does our relationship with the virus. Method is as follows. (Nicole Wetman / The Verge).

Mixed and match COVID vaccine provokes a strong immune response

It doesn’t happen often, but some people are receiving two doses of different vaccines. Now, early results from studies have shown that these mixed-and-match cases can still produce a strong immune response. (Ewen Callaway / Nature).

development of

People are uncomfortable with the digital health tools used to control COVID-19

Although technical tools are touted as a way to control a pandemic, recent research shows that many people are still uncomfortable with the use of their personal data for public health. (Nicole Wetman / The Verge).

Vaccine exemption alone cannot solve India’s vaccine crisis

You may have heard a lot about vaccinations lately. Let’s see why these are not all-purpose solutions to India’s current crisis. (Sogataya Dub / The Verge)

NY launches “Vax & Scratch” lottery, $ 5 million prize for COVID vaccinated

Ohio started it.The state saw its vaccination rate after the Midwestern state launched a lottery ticket for people vaccinated in the state and offered a $ 1 million chance each week for five weeks. 53 percent soar.. Currently, New York is trying its own version. (Jenchon / Gotamist).

Outlook

Others in their 70s can get a vaccine passport, but I may not. And I don’t know how protected I am.

— Journalist Francis Beckett Write for Parents About the limbo where he and other participants in the Novavax exam found himself.Vaccine Not yet approved or approved..

Zero patients # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Today at San Francisco General Hospital. First time since March 5, 2020, more than 14 months ago. We would like to express our overwhelming gratitude to SF General’s doctors, nurses and staff for their incredible and tireless efforts to save undoubtedly countless lives. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 20, 2021

Kristen Holy pulled up to the airport terminal and Dwight Bowden jumped into the passenger seat of her Toyota Scion. They turned their arms around each other, held up for a long time, and the people in the car behind began to cry. I didn’t care about either. “They can wait a second. They can drive around us,” Bowden thought. “This is our part.”

— One inspirational story from The Washington Post touch Reunion multimedia display..

More than a number

To the recipient 1.6 billion vaccinations It has been distributed so far — Thank you.

For more than 165,705,287 people worldwide who test positive, the path to recovery may be on track.

For the 3,434,082 family and friends who died worldwide, or 589,096 in the United States, your loved one will never be forgotten.

Everyone, please ensure your safety.