Former hospital staff runs Covid Clinic in UP Village





Former hospital staff without medical education run a small unlicensed clinic, caring for patients with dyspnea and checking oxygen levels while lying in a crib on a muddy floor. I am. India, even in big cities, has been hit hard by a second wave of coronavirus infections that overwhelms its health system. In the countryside, many clinics are run by untrained people due to the aging medical facilities and the lack of doctors and nurses in the field. Poor health infrastructure and lack of testing mean that many patients are unaware that they are infected with Covid-19 or simply have a cold. In the village of Parsall, about 60 kilometers from the capital, New Delhi, villager Ashok said people in his area were afraid to leave the house. He suspects that the coronavirus has recently killed about 15 people nearby. Ashok brought a feverish patient to a clinic run by a 52-year-old former hospital assistant. Empty IVs are piled up under the stairs on the brick wall. “In the last two months, more patients have fever and breathing problems,” said a former assistant. He has been helping patients in the clinic since 1993, but did not want to be identified for fear of backlash from the authorities. “People in the nearby 6 or 7 villages know me personally and trust me.” Some patients wore face masks on the crib, while others covered their faces with clothing. 30-year-old Buburi visited the clinic to receive treatment for fever. “No, she doesn’t have Covid, it’s just a fever,” Bubri’s husband told Reuters. “We’re scared of Covid, but going to a big hospital is even more dangerous.” India had a total of 26.3 million infections on Saturday, the second largest in the world after the United States, with a total death toll of 295,525 in India. Reuters

