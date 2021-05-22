Health
Lottery or Cash: According to experts, Australians need an incentive to get the Covid vaccine.health
According to public health and advertising experts, the Australian government needs to offer lottery tickets and cash as an incentive to rapidly increase the intake of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dee Madigan, executive creative director and owner of advertising agency Campaign Edge, said the ideal time to launch a vaccine campaign was earlier this year, when the blockade took place and people felt urgent.
“We missed that window,” Madigan said. “This was exacerbated because the deployment was so slow that people had to wait and be okay. The sense of urgency as an incentive was lost.”
Singapore Released a viral vaccination ad For featuring the protagonist of a popular 1990s comedy that wrapped the vaccination message on a disco theme.new Zealand I went for humor, A plugin that enters the vaccine clinic as a “figurative door to freedom”.
Australian The latest ad uploaded to the Federal Ministry of Health website on ThursdayFeatures a basic narrated animation explaining that the vaccine is now available to people over the age of 50.
“Government advertising generally doesn’t ignite the world, but the Australian government was particularly terrible,” Madigan said.
“It’s understandable that the early immunization ads were a bit bland because the government just wanted to get the information. In fact, they were so boring that no one can remember them. But they now have enough time to come up with something better and more effective. “
However, Madigan said Australia “beyond humor” as an effective advertising method.
“Now, the only way to get to people is to refer to places like Singapore that were in good places through scary campaigns. Suddenly blocked.. Or another way to do that is to provide incentives to people.
“I would like to give you an incentive to say that 1 in 10 people win the lottery. A good behavioral transformation campaign works with carrots and sticks, so we need a little extra at this point. If you don’t do that, everyone will be blocked again. “
Vaccine hesitation, and concerns about some mass vaccination clinics remain Report that vaccination is slow.. On Wednesday, Guardian Australia unveiled more than 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines – one in four distributed – Sitting unused in clinics nationwide, Worked on vaccine hesitation and urged a call for a “major campaign” to revive the national vaccination program.
World Co-Chair health Associate Professor Holly Seal, an organization working group that measures the behavioral and social impetus of vaccination, said the incentives in the vaccine program are not new.
“It has been used in a variety of ways, whether it’s a financial incentive or an incentive like participating in a competition,” she said. “Successful campaigns require key factors such as good communication, message recall, and a nudge factor that encourages people to get it.
“It could be a lottery entry. Maybe it’s about getting lollipops, or it could be data showing that you’re the best in the Australian vaccinated community or suburbs. . “
Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease expert at the Australian National University, added that he was concerned about continued vaccine hesitation and mentioned the lottery approach.
“I think there’s a big opportunity for election-style advertising, where both the opposition and the government agree on the same message about vaccines,” he told ABC News.
“And we can also be innovative. For example, in Ohio, the governor created a lottery, a vaccine lottery. Everyone vaccinated can participate in this lottery, and five each Earn a million dollars. “
Hassanbury, a professor of epidemiology at La Trobe University, said he was asked daily about vaccines by people in the local community who knew him, leaving much confusion and false information about efficacy and side effects. It was.
“Hesitation and confusion are solid signs that we have to do more,” he said. “If you’re feeling anxious and there’s no imminent threat, the obvious human reaction is to procrastinate, delay, and just wait.
“So I think the government is doing a very difficult job before them.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
