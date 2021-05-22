Fatigue associated with high levels of IBD disease





Fatigue is Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), but there are different tendencies that indicate whether patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis are at increased risk of fatigue. A team led by Miguel Regueiro, MD, and Cleveland Clinic evaluated the prevalence of fatigue in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and evaluated the association between fatigue and disease activity and patient-reported results. Data is, 2021 Gastrointestinal Disease Week (DDW) Virtual Meeting.. the study In this study, researchers were from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States from 2017 to 2018. The data was collected through a patient record form filled out by a gastroenterologist and a form filled out by the patient himself. Gastroenterologists report on patient demographics, clinical features, disease activity, and drug use, and patients have malaise, rectal urgency, abdominal pain, sleep disorders, work productivity, and short inflammation. Self-reported current symptoms, including the Intestinal Disease Questionnaire (SIBDQ). ). Researchers also conducted separate analyzes of patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and used parametric and non-parametric tests to demographics between patients with and without fatigue. We compared clinical features, disease activity, symptoms, and patient-reported results. Malaise Overall, malaise was reported in 26% (n = 320) of patients with Crohn’s disease and 22.6% (n = 239) of ulcerative colitis. Some of the demographic trends found include that malaise patients with Crohn’s disease are more likely to be women ()P = 0.0193), unemployed (= 0.0193)P = 0.0069), moderate or severe illness (= 0.0069)P <0.0001), high average CDAI score (<0.0001)P <0.0001) Compared with Crohn's disease patients who do not suffer from fatigue. For patients with ulcerative colitis, those with fatigue are more likely to lose their jobs (P = 0.0149), moderate or severe illness (= 0.0149)P = 0.0001), high Mayo score (= 0.0001)P <0.0001) Compared with patients with ulcerative colitis without fatigue. Patients with malaise with any of the inflammatory bowel disorders are more likely to have rectal urgency, abdominal pain, higher average levels of pain, and higher average levels of sleep disorders than patients without malaise. Was high (all P <0.001) and lower SIBDQ score (<0.001)P <0.0001) and more work obstacles (CD: P = 0.0015; UC: P = 0.0170) From a patient without fatigue. Treatment was likely to result in patients with both Crohn’s disease and malaise ulcerative colitis receiving corticosteroids (CD: P = 0.0008; UC: P = 0.0051) and biologics (CD: P <0.0001; UC: P = 0.0084) From patients without fatigue. “”Fatigue is a common symptom in CD and UC patients and is associated with high levels of disease activity, reduced work productivity, and poor quality of life, “the author writes. the study, “Fatigue burden in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis: analysis from a global survey of patients and gastroenterologists, ”Was published online DDW..

