Two COVID Shots Effective Against Indian Subspecies-British Health Organization





Vials of Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate are diluted with 1.8 ml sodium chloride ready to use at Guy’s Hospital.Pool / File Photo via Victoria Jones / Reuters

UK health officials said on Saturday that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were about as effective against the rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as against the UK’s predominant strain. Said that it was a target. The UK health minister said the data are groundbreaking and he is increasingly hoping that the government will be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month. According to a Public Health England study, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease of the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose. This is compared to the 93% efficacy against the B.1.1.7 “Kent” strain, which is the UK’s leading COVID variant. Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian mutant, compared to 66% effective against the Kent mutant, PHE said. “We are confident that we are on track towards the roadmap, as this data shows that the vaccine works equally effectively (against Indian variants) after two doses. “We do,” Health Minister Matt Hancock told the broadcaster. The government plans to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions from June 21st. The UK is rushing to Europe’s fastest vaccination program so far, but faces new challenges from the epidemic of the first variant found in India. Data released on Saturday show 10.5% of new COVID cases reported in the UK in the seven days to 22 May, even though they remained only a fraction of the levels seen earlier this year. Showed that it increased. This month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the acceleration of the remaining second dose to people in their 50s and above and clinically vulnerable. According to PHE, the first dose of both vaccines is 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2 after 3 weeks, rather than 50% effective against B.1.1.7. It was low. Hancock said that obtaining both doses of the vaccine has shown to be “absolutely essential.” Due to concerns over the increasing number of cases of the first variant found in India in the UK, Germany said on Friday that people arriving from the UK would need to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival. Also on Friday, the director of the German Institute for Public Health said the existing COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the B.1.617.2 mutant. Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

