Massachusetts reported 405 new cases and 5 more died, resulting in less than 300 COVID hospitalizations.
Currently, 281 people are hospitalized for the virus, 81 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 46 are intubated. According to State Department data, hospitalizations lasted at this level around October, with an average of 155 for a minimum of seven days in August.
There are 10,366 coronavirus activity cases throughout Massachusetts. Friday 10,939.. So far, at least 659,246 inhabitants of the pandemic have tested positive for the virus and 17,458 have died.
Saturday’s new case is based on 49,584 new molecular tests. The 7-day average of positive tests is 0.99%, close to the 0.77% minimum reached in September.
According to the DPH, a total of 3,419,127 residents have been fully vaccinated and 4,063,732 have been vaccinated at least once. Massachusetts used 84.7% of the vaccine supply.
COVID health indicators have improved in Massachusetts for weeks, and the state is days ahead. Remove pandemic-related restrictions.. On May 29th, all industries will be able to resume without capacity or collection restrictions.Although the state also removes its mask mandate Face cover is still mandatory In other environments with a vulnerable population, such as public and private transport passengers, medical facilities, and collective medical facilities.
As of this week New Bedford and Lawrence There are only two communities that DPH has labeled as having a high risk of COVID-19 infection.
The total number of COVID cases by county is as follows:
Barnstable County: 13,860
Berkshire County: 6,510
Bristol County: 66,438
Dukes County: 1,384
Essex County: 97,256
Franklin County: 2,559
Hampden County: 52,014
Hampshire County: 9,121
Middle sex county: 134,526
Nantucket County: 1,516
Norfolk County: 54,677
Plymouth County: 48,953
Suffolk County: 92,499
Worcester County: 76,846
