Illinois COVID Update Today: IL reported 1,108 cases and 43 deaths due to the closure of the United Center vaccine site





Chicago (WLS)-Illinois public health officials reported 1,108 new confirmed possible cases of COVID-19 and 43 associated deaths on Saturday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,374,565 COVID cases, including 22,599 deaths in the state. Within the last 24 hours, the institute reports that it has tested a total of 24,184,067 59,314 samples since the pandemic began. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from May 15th to May 21st is 2.8%. As of Friday night, 1,401 patients in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 347 patients were in the ICU and 202 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. Navigating anxiety while returning to activities prior to COVID-19 As of Friday night, a total of 10,843,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 74,487. There were 76,652 doses reported on Thursday in Illinois. Officials said 64% of Illinois adults were vaccinated at least once and 47% were fully vaccinated. As the demand for vaccines declines, the United Center mass vaccination site is shutting down. The walkthrough section will be closed on Monday and the drive-through option will remain open until June 24th. Approximately 287,000 doses have been administered at UC since the federal clinic started in March. The deaths reported on Saturday are: -Cas County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in her 70s

-Champaign County: 1 woman in the 70’s, 1 man in the 70’s

-Cook County: 1 male in 20s, 1 female in 30s, 1 female in 40s, 3 males in 50s, 1 female in 60s, 1 male in 60s, 3 females in 70s, 1 male in 70s Name, 3 women in their 80s, 3 men in their 80s, 1 woman in their 90s, 2 men in the 90s

-DuPage County: 1 woman in her 50s

-Lake County: 2 women in the 80’s, 1 man in the 80’s

-Macon County: One woman in the 70’s

-Macoupin County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in her 70s -McLean County: 1 woman 60so

-Peoria County: 1 woman in her 20s, 1 woman in her 70s, 1 woman in her 80s

-Sarine District: One man from the 90’s

-Sangamon County: 1 man in his 50s

-Warren County: One woman in the 90’s

-Will County: 1 woman in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s

-Winnebago County: 1 woman in her 70s

-Woodford County: One Woman in the 70’s

