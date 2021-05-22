Heart problems in a few young vaccinated people are under investigation





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating reports that very few teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems. Institutional Vaccine Safety Group.. The group’s statement was sparse in detail, only stating that there were “relatively few” cases and that they may have nothing to do with vaccination. A condition called myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle that can occur after a particular infection. The CDC’s review of the report is in its infancy and it has not yet been determined if there is evidence that the vaccine caused heart disease. The website provides guidance for doctors and clinicians to pay attention to abnormal heart symptoms in young people who have just received a shot. Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, said: “Currently, so many people are vaccinated, so it’s more likely that this will happen by accident.”

Cases appear to occur primarily in adolescents and young adults approximately 4 days after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. And the cases were more common in men than in women. “Most cases appear to be mild and case follow-up is underway,” said the Vaccine Safety Group. The CDC strongly recommends the Covid vaccine for Americans over the age of 12. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Chairman of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said: “On the other hand, it is important for pediatricians and other clinicians to report health concerns that arise after vaccination.” Experts emphasized that the potentially rare side effects of myocarditis are diminished compared to the potential risk of covid, including a persistent syndrome called “long covid.” Acute Covid itself can cause myocarditis. As of May 13, the coronavirus had infected more than 3.9 million children and sent more than 16,000 to hospitals. This exceeds the average number of people hospitalized for influenza each year. Data collected About 300 children have died from Covid-19 in the United States by AAP, making it one of the top 10 causes of death for children since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said: Has been updated May 22, 2021, Eastern Standard Time 6:41 pm In the general population, about 10 to 20 out of 100,000 every year Develop myocarditis, Or heart inflammation, which can range from fatigue and chest pain to arrhythmias and cardiac arrest. According to researchers, many others have mild symptoms and are never diagnosed. According to the CDC, at this time, the number of cases of myocarditis reported after vaccination does not appear to be higher than normally seen in young people, but members of the authorities’ vaccine safety group said, “Myocarditis. Information on the report was given to the provider, “the report said. Authorities did not specify the age of the patients involved. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and up since December. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration extended its approval to children between the ages of 12 and 15. On May 14, the CDC warned clinicians about a possible link between myocarditis and the vaccine. And on May 17, the Working Group reviewed the Pentagon’s data on myocarditis, reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and more. State health departments in Washington, Oregon, and California warned emergency care providers and cardiologists about potential problems, and seven case reports were submitted to the pediatric journal for review. In an interview, Dr. Liam Joa, a former chairman of the Washington State Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said he saw a teenager with myocarditis after vaccination.

The patient was treated for mild inflammation of the inner wall of the heart and then returned home. However, teenagers later returned for care with a decrease in heart output. Still, Dr. Joa said worse results were seen in young Covids, including a nine-year-old child who arrived at the hospital after a cardiac arrest last winter. “Relative risk is very beneficial to vaccination, especially given the number of vaccinations,” he said. More than 161 million people in the United States have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. About 4.5 million of them were between the ages of 12 and 18.

