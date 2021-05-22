Description | Why do pregnant and lactating women and children need to be vaccinated with COVID-19?

What are the expert views on immunization against COVID-19 in these sections, and where does India stand?



The story so far : More than four months after the start of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has been receiving approximately 1.9 billion rupees of Covishield and Covacin. But it still does not open vaccinations for pregnant women and children. On May 19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare accepted a new recommendation from the National Expert Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Management (NEGVAC) for vaccination of lactating mothers. The country has not yet studied the safety and efficacy of the two existing vaccines in the pediatric population, and the director of drug management in India recently asked Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of covaxin in groups aged 2-18 years. I agreed.

Why do pregnant and lactating women need to be vaccinated with COVID-19?

“It is very important to vaccinate pregnant women with COVID-19. The second wave is worse than the first wave. The impact is greater in terms of overall numbers,” said Chennai’s MGM. Dr. Jaishree Gajaraj, Senior Consultant for Obstetrics and Gynecology in Healthcare, said that about one in three pregnant women was tested to be COVID positive, based on observations by obstetricians in Chennai. -19. “This is so much and the burden of illness during pregnancy is so great that it’s important to do something to protect them,” she said.

The Federation of Indian Obstetrics and Gynecology (FOGSI) said in a statement last month that protection should be extended to pregnant and lactating women. “The very real benefits of vaccination of pregnant and lactating women seem to far outweigh the theoretical and distant risks of vaccination,” he said.

Dr. Gajaraj said that pregnant women are a vulnerable population, adding: As we noticed in the second wave, the disease can be severe. ”

For lactating women, FOGSI said there were no known adverse effects on lactating newborns. “In fact, there is a passage of protective antibodies against children, which may be a beneficial effect.”

Do you have the data to assess the risks and benefits?

Pregnancy increases the risk of severe COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization, but currently little data is available to assess the safety of vaccines during pregnancy. There is no evidence to suggest that vaccination can be harmful during pregnancy.

“So far, there have been no clinical trials involving pregnant and lactating women for obvious reasons, as the Ethics Commission does not nod. Preliminary from the United States, which has been vaccinated since last year. According to the information, the immune response of pregnant women was good regardless of the type of vaccine. Antibodies that could protect newborns were found in the umbilical cord and breast milk, “said Dr. Gajaraj.

Can my child be vaccinated?

Several studies have begun around the world to investigate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children. The United States has launched vaccinations for children over the age of 12.

Dr. Rema Chandramohan, a pediatric professor at the Children’s Health Hospital in Chennai, said: Adults are infected or vaccinated, so children are more vulnerable to the next wave. Initially, children were thought to be unaffected due to the lack of ACE2 receptors in the lungs, but some children were almost asymptomatic and had infections typical of COVID-19. I will. There are two ways COVID-19 appears in children — as viral fever and pediatric inflammatory syndrome. Therefore, it is necessary to vaccinate children against COVID-19. “

How is it different from vaccination of adults?

“When a vaccine against COVID-19 for children is being developed, vaccine developers need to keep in mind the effectiveness of the vaccine in children and the safety of the vaccine in children. The benefits should outweigh the risks. Thorough safety testing is required before deploying vaccines for children, “says Dr. Chandramohan.

Dr. Chandramohan said the results of overseas trials between the ages of 12 and 17 demonstrate the safety of the vaccine. , The weight and muscle mass of the child are important. To be called an effective vaccine, it is necessary to consider the minimum dose required for maximum benefit / response, in addition to giving the child the minimum side effects and maximum safety profile. ”

What’s ahead?

Immediate action is required for vaccination of pregnant women. There is much debate about the safety of vaccines during pregnancy. “Because it is an inactivated vaccine, there are no actual predictions of side effects from Covaxin. There are some reports of Coagulation and blood coagulation problems with Covishield, especially in the young population under the age of 30. These adverse effects are rare. The outbreak should not be a deterrent to provide the coveted protection … Concerns about the severity of COVID-19 infection during pregnancy far outweigh the remote potential for side effects, “Dr. Gajaraj. Said. Recognizing that there was only a theoretical risk of adverse events, she said that informed consent could be obtained from women prior to vaccination. “Vaccines are usually avoided during the first 12-13 weeks of pregnancy due to organogenesis. Vaccines, including flu shots, are usually given 26 weeks later to protect the newborn. This is a pandemic and can be vaccinated at any time during pregnancy to protect the mother. ”

“Once we have a vaccine for children, we need to consider how it can be included in the vaccination schedule without interfering with the normal schedule. Similarly, children may need regular booster immunization, “says Dr. Chandra Mohan.