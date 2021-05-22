Providing drugs for free leads to greater compliance and cost savings, studies show





Free access to essential medicines increased patient compliance by 35% and averaged total medical costs of 1,000 per patient per year, according to a two-year study testing the effectiveness of providing free and convenient access to patients. Save more than a dollar. For a carefully selected set of medicines. Survey results published on May 21 PLOS medicineCome, as supporters are urging Canada to pave the way for single-payer public pharma care. Canada is the only country that has universal insurance without a universal insurance program. A group of researchers led by St. Michael’s Hospital in Unity Health Toronto recruited a total of 786 patients at nine primary care sites in Ontario and reported cost-related non-compliance with medication. Most of the study participants were recruited from St. Michael’s family and community health departments, while others were recruited from three local sites. Participants were randomly divided into two groups. Half received free medicine by mail and the other half had access to regular medicine. Two years after the study, compliance with all appropriate prescription medications was 35% higher in the free distribution group compared to the group with access to regular medications. Free distribution of medicines also showed that medical costs, including hospitalization, could be reduced by an average of $ 1,222 per patient per year. Dr. Nab Perseau, a scientist at the Ricacin Institute of Knowledge in St. Michael’s and the lead author of the study, said: Dr. Perseau, a family doctor at St. Michael’s Hospital, said: In June 2019, the Advisory Committee on the Implementation of National Pharmacare recommended universal single-payer public pharmacocare, and such a program estimates Canada to save an estimated $ 5 billion annually. The report cited a list of drugs such as those used in the CLEAN Meds study as a “starting point” for determining which drugs are freely accessible to all Canadians. CLEAN Meds Trial has focused on 128 essential medicines selected from the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines and removed unnecessary treatments in Canada. The drugs in this study included the treatment of acute symptoms such as antibiotics and painkillers, as well as the treatment of chronic symptoms such as antipsychotics and HIV-AIDS drugs. This treatise is the final result of the CLEAN Meds Trial. Preliminary results from a one-year post-free dosing study show that improved adherence, improved health outcomes, and free distribution of essential medicines increased participants’ chances of achieving their goals by 160%. I did.

